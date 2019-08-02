Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers' Award 2019

Friday, 2 August 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: NS Society Of Authors

2 August 2019

CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers' Award 2019: Applications are Open
• $25,000 award to a New Zealand writer
• one of the highest non-fiction prizes in New Zealand literature
• bought to you by the New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) and Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ)

"If you're thinking about applying - do it! Like me, you might just surprise yourself with a win." - 2018 recipient, Nic Low.

In 2018 writer Nic Low (Ngāi Tahu), received the $25,000 award towards his project Uprising.

"I'm writing a book about Ngāi Tahu in the Southern Alps, told through walking journeys. Winning the CLNZ Writers Award has been a huge boost for the project. After quietly working on it on and off over the years, I suddenly had the resources and time to give it my full focus. It's allowed me to attend hui, conduct interviews, and spend serious time at my desk completing a draft," Nic says of winning the award.

The award was established to provide financial support for writers wishing to devote time to a specific project and to cover reasonable research expenses relating to it. In a broad range of non-fiction genre, specifically including education works, it is the clear intention of the Writers’ Award that a book will be published as a result of winning the award.

The CLNZ/NZSA Writers’ Award is made possible through CLNZ’s Cultural Fund. The Cultural Fund’s objectives are to:



Protect – writers and publishers’ ability to earn revenue from their works
Support – the creation and production of new works and assist the commercial success of New Zealand works
Grow – the number of works created and skills in the industry

We encourage non-fiction writers to consider applying for this award. Applications for the full range of non-fiction genre are welcome. Applicants must be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents and writers of proven merit.

Applications must be completed online by 4pm on Friday 6 September 2019.


