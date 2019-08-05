Pixies Come On Pilgrim... It's Sufer Rosa NZ Tour 2020

AUCKLAND, NZ (August 5, 2019) – PIXIES, one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time, are bringing their mammoth world tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2020 – Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa. Pixies’ debut releases - the electrifying 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim and 1988’s debut full-length album, Surfer Rosa - brought rise to a new genre and defined contemporary music for a generation.

The tour will bear witness to both seminal albums being performed in full – plus new and old tracks spanning their extensive catalogue. Surfer Rosa is a record made up of rage, religion, gore, incest and superheroes named Tony - a debut album so good that it's since been seen as a masterpiece. Produced by Steve Albini, it includes early Pixies classics such as 'Bone Machine,' 'Gigantic,' 'Vamos' and 'Where Is My Mind?'. Come On Pilgrim contained eight songs from the band's first-ever studio session, produced by Gary Smith and recorded at his Fort Apache Studio near Boston.

Returning for what will be only their fourth visit to New Zealand, the band will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday March 6.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm Thursday August 8.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning 12pm this Wednesday August 7 until 12pm Thursday August 8.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.







Forming in Boston, Massachusetts in 1986, Pixies are often acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering alternative band of the late 80s, garnering extraordinary critical and popular acclaim. After five genre-defining studio albums, Pixies disbanded in 1993. The tide turned in 2004 - the band reunited and began touring, playing to sell-out crowds around the world including their first-ever Australian performances in 2007, later to be followed by a 13-show sold-out Doolittle tour in 2010 and again in 2017.

Pixies will release their brand new and eighth studio album, Beneath The Eyrie, on September 13 (through Infectious/BMG). Visceral, musically cinematic, otherworldly but strangely familiar and a bit unsettling – the album boasts 12 new tracks produced by GRAMMY-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies' Head Carrier). Lead single 'On Graveyard Hill,' is an in-your-face, classic Pixies tale of imminent, ominous doom. Fans can pre-order the album now. The evolution of the album’s creative process is uniquely documented in a 12-episode podcast entitled It’s a Pixies Podcast.

PIXIES

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa

New Zealand 2020

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND FRIDAY MARCH 6 2020

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM THURSDAY AUGUST 8

My Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Wednesday, August 7 until 12pm Thursday, August 8

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: pixiesmusic.com & livenation.co.nz

