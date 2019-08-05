Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pixies Come On Pilgrim... It's Sufer Rosa NZ Tour 2020

Monday, 5 August 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (August 5, 2019) – PIXIES, one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time, are bringing their mammoth world tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2020 – Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa. Pixies’ debut releases - the electrifying 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim and 1988’s debut full-length album, Surfer Rosa - brought rise to a new genre and defined contemporary music for a generation.

The tour will bear witness to both seminal albums being performed in full – plus new and old tracks spanning their extensive catalogue. Surfer Rosa is a record made up of rage, religion, gore, incest and superheroes named Tony - a debut album so good that it's since been seen as a masterpiece. Produced by Steve Albini, it includes early Pixies classics such as 'Bone Machine,' 'Gigantic,' 'Vamos' and 'Where Is My Mind?'. Come On Pilgrim contained eight songs from the band's first-ever studio session, produced by Gary Smith and recorded at his Fort Apache Studio near Boston.

Returning for what will be only their fourth visit to New Zealand, the band will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday March 6.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm Thursday August 8.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning 12pm this Wednesday August 7 until 12pm Thursday August 8.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.



Forming in Boston, Massachusetts in 1986, Pixies are often acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering alternative band of the late 80s, garnering extraordinary critical and popular acclaim. After five genre-defining studio albums, Pixies disbanded in 1993. The tide turned in 2004 - the band reunited and began touring, playing to sell-out crowds around the world including their first-ever Australian performances in 2007, later to be followed by a 13-show sold-out Doolittle tour in 2010 and again in 2017.

Pixies will release their brand new and eighth studio album, Beneath The Eyrie, on September 13 (through Infectious/BMG). Visceral, musically cinematic, otherworldly but strangely familiar and a bit unsettling – the album boasts 12 new tracks produced by GRAMMY-nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies' Head Carrier). Lead single 'On Graveyard Hill,' is an in-your-face, classic Pixies tale of imminent, ominous doom. Fans can pre-order the album now. The evolution of the album’s creative process is uniquely documented in a 12-episode podcast entitled It’s a Pixies Podcast.

PIXIES

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa

New Zealand 2020

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND FRIDAY MARCH 6 2020

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM THURSDAY AUGUST 8

My Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Wednesday, August 7 until 12pm Thursday, August 8

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: pixiesmusic.com & livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 