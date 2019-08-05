Mickey Robertson leads the way with 4 goal haul

A four goal haul for Mickey Robertson took her goal scoring exploits for Wellington United to an incredible 103 goals in 103 games and led the way as the Diamonds destroyed Seatoun 7-0 in their W-League clash at Newtown Park on Saturday. Her sister, Jemma, also found the back of the net while the remaining two goals were scored by Briar Palmer.

It took just nine minutes for Mickey to open the scoring, firing in a shot from the edge of the penalty area that bought up her 100th goal for the club. Wellington United settled into the game and set up camp in Seatoun's half and had a few chances before Mickey added three goals in seven minutes to take her total and United's to four. Her second goal came from a one on one where it looked as if the Seatoun keeper had committed herself too early, but such is the speed of Robertson it didn't matter as she coolly slotted the ball past her into the goal. Mickey's hat-trick was completed when she met a Briar Palmer cross in mid air around the penalty spot and put the ball into the top corner of the net. United were well and truly dominating Seatoun by now and it was another one on one that gave Mickey her fourth goal.

Diamonds added a fifth just before half time, this time it was Jemma Robertson who scored after a goal mouth scramble and took her tally for the season to 17, and with it being her 11th league goal it keeps her at the head of the golden boot table.

With a five goal lead at half time it looked as if Seatoun could be on for a double figure hiding, but despite being up against it with no subs on the bench they fought hard and managed to keep the score down, conceding just two in the second half. This was helped greatly by some good saves from Seatoun keeper, Nicole Hyland, and also seemingly being on good terms with the crossbar!







Diamond's two second half goals went to Briar Palmer, the first was a bit bizarre, a lovely through ball in to the penalty area, the first United player that had a chance for it decided to dummy, knowing there was a player coming in on the far post, but they didn't have to do anything as the forwards and defence watched the ball roll into the bottom corner. Palmer's second has a lovely bit of play where she bought the ball down, turned and fired her shot into the top of the net.

It was an emotional day for Mickey and her sister Jemma, with it being a year since their father, Tim, suffered a fatal heart attack at half time of his masters game. Mickey said after the game it was a hard one to get through. Despite this both her and Jemma put in performance's that Tim would have been extremely proud of. Supported by their teammates it was a great team performance and one that coach Guillermo Schiltenwolf dedicated to Tim Robertson.

The win along with Wairarapa United drawing 1-1 with Palmerston North Marist, puts Wellington United at the top of the table for the first time this season with just two games remaining and puts the task of retaining the W-League title in their own hands

