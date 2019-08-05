Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating the romance of rail

Monday, 5 August 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

MOTAT and The Great Journeys of New Zealand celebrate the romance of rail

The Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) has launched their brand new model railway thanks to the support of The Great Journeys of New Zealand, operated by KiwiRail.

Over the past few months MOTAT’s expert exhibition developers and modellers have been transforming the interior of the heritage Waitakere Station building into the home of a brand-new model railway.

The new model gives MOTAT’s youngest visitors a chance to explore West Auckland’s rail history and meet some of the characters that rode the rails over the last 100 years. Storybook-style pictures introduce you to the colourful characters hidden within the detailed model.

The creation and installation of MOTAT’s newest model rail display has been led by exhibition technicians Raoul Darlington and Cole Mendoza. Their brief was to create a backdrop that was inspired by West Auckland history but with the added complication of needing to be installed within an historic building without impacting on the surrounding wall structure in any way.

“I think we should all feel very proud of the end result” says Mr Mendoza.

“It’s got all the bells and whistles of a model railway and I think visitors will recognise the West Auckland vibe, but we couldn’t resist taking a bit of creative licence and adding in a few extra surprises which I hope the kids will get a kick out of!”

KiwiRail’s Head of Tourism and Marketing Ahleen Rayner, says the historic Waitakere train station is the ideal location for the exhibition, as stations are where all train adventures begin.



“This miniature display offers an experience of our trains and scenery and an invitation to take one of our great journeys and see it for yourself in life-sized form.

“A member of our engineering team hand painted the AK scenic carriages, to replicate the ones which operate on our Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and the TranzApline train journeys,” says Ms Rayner.

“Nothing captures the imagination quite like a model railway. All those wee details!” says MOTAT exhibition curator Todd Dixon.

“I can see the model railway from my office and looking out my window every day you can see how people gravitate to it. It’s definitely not just the kids either, you see plenty of grown-ups leading the way!”

The new railway is particularly targeted at under 5s with an easy to operate button, and colour coded figurines that bring to life the story of West Auckland and the people who have shaped this area over the years.


MOTAT’S two model railway diplays are both open every day, with entry included within normal MOTAT admission fees. Entry to MOTAT for SuperGold card holders and children under 5 years is FREE.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 