Meet Our Ambassadors

We are proud to announce our Winter Games 2019 athlete ambassadors, Tiarn Collins, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and Alice Robinson. These talented kiwi athletes were the youngest four members of the 2018 New Zealand Winter Olympic Team.

Tiarn is a World Cup medallist in both Big Air and Slopestyle, a huge feat competing against athletes ten years older than him. Tiarn was selected to represent NZ at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games but a training accident in Pyeongchang just before the Games kept him from competing.

Zoi competed at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang where, at just 16 years old, she won the Bronze Medal in Snowboard Big Air claiming NZ's first Olympic medal in 26 years. Zoi has had a legendary start to 2019, winning the 'triple crown', X Games Gold, World Champs Gold and Burton US Open Gold.

Nico mirrored Zoi's historic Olympic success with his own, making history again with a Bronze Medal in Freeski Halfpipe, becoming NZ's youngest Olympic medallist (16 years, 91 days), NZ's first freeskier to earn an Olympic medal and the first male NZ athlete to medal at the Winter Olympic Games.

Alice burst onto the global Alpine Ski Racing scene earlier this year when she won New Zealand's first Alpine Ski Racing World Cup medal in 17 years. She finished in Silver Medal position just 0.30s behind world number one Mikaela Shiffrin at the World Cup Finals Giant Slalom in Andorra. Alice earned her start at the World Cup Finals as the current Junior World Champion in Giant Slalom.









