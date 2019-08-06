Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'The Mid Century Project Christchurch' with Tim Ross

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: Centre of Contemporary Arts

The Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA) in partnership with Cowdy Real Estate are thrilled to announce Australian comedian and self-confessed design nerd, Tim Ross, is heading back to CoCA this August with a live show celebrating Modernist architecture.

Last year, Tim performed his brilliant show musing on Modernist furniture, 'How much for the green chair with the wooden legs?', to a full house at CoCA. This year, following sell-out seasons at Melbourne Design Week and the London Festival of Architecture, Tim returns, this time with long-time collaborator, musician Kit Warhurst, to present The Mid Century Project Christchurch. For the past five years they have been performing shows in iconic Modernist buildings around the globe, skilfully blending storytelling, music and design in a mould-breaking format. They are thrilled to perform this live show at CoCA celebrating Mid Century architecture including our own Christchurch-Modernist building. Following the hour-long show, internationally renowned contemporary artist and DJ, Stephen Ormandy will join Tim and Kit post-show for an utterly exclusive after-party: the Brutalist Disco. Absolutely not to be missed.



“Must see show of the Festival” New York Times
“Had us in stitches” Sunday Times UK
“Hilarious” The Age

Tickets $50 including access to the after-party, drinks and nibbles
Saturday 24th August, 7pm to late.
Mair Gallery, CoCA

BOOK TICKETS


Proudly presented with our Principal Partner, Cowdy Real Estate, the Experts in Christchurch Real Estate


