How To Make Money From Your Music seminar heads to Gisborne

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: Music Managers Forum

The NZ Music Managers Forum in conjunction with Gisborne District Creative Communities, Recorded Music NZ and APRA AMCOS, have joined forces for an essential seminar for Gisborne based musicians, managers, self managed artists and anyone interested in the NZ Music Industry. The FREE seminar will be held on Tues 27 August.

Bringing together some of the Music Industries top agencies and executives, the seminar subject is ‘How to Make Money from Your Music’ and will cover such topics as: how your music will make money via APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ’s Direct to Artist Scheme; the different forms of digital income, a focus on Spotify - their playlists and the essential data and analytics you can access, touring, merchandising, sync income and much more.

Speakers are:

Victoria Kelly APRA AMCOS (Director Member Services NZ)
Dean Cameron RECORDED MUSIC NZ (Member Services Manager)
Andy Low DRM (General Manager)
Ladi 6 Independent Artist
Cushla Aston ASTON ROAD MANAGEMENT and NZ MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM

Thanks to a music grant from Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS and a grant from Gisborne District Creative Communities entry is FREE but booking is essential.
RSVP to lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz to secure your seat.


NZ Music Managers Forum, Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS and Gisborne District Creative Communities present



HOW TO MAKE MONEY FROM YOUR MUSIC - GISBORNE
FREE SEMINAR

Date: Tues 27 August
Venue: Te Wānanga o Aotearoa - Whirikoka Campus
630 Childers Rd, Gisborne

Times: Doors 5.30pm
Seminar 6.00 – 8.00pm

RSVP: lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz

This seminar will be travelled to other towns and cities in NZ.


