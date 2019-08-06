Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Southern Cross Campus and St Paul's College through to Final

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

After both picking up two competition points in the final round of the regular season last week, Southern Cross Campus and St Paul’s College have secured direct entry to Friday night’ SAS College Rugby League Premier Grand Final.

Southern Cross set the pace right through 2019 and qualified through as minor premiers, while St Paul’s finished second and are back in the Grand Final after falling one game short last year.

The match will be played at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday, kicking off at 5.40pm, and will be followed by the Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles NRL match.

Click here to access a special ticket offer for the game, and enter the password CURTAINR



