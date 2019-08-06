Visit Quake City Exhibition for Free

6 August 2019



Cantabrians can experience Quake City’s new liquefaction exhibit at an upcoming free entry weekend.

With support from the Earthquake Commission, the Museum will waive the usual entry fee for Quake City on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August.

Quake City, Canterbury Museum’s special exhibition on the corner of Durham Street North and Armagh Street, Christchurch, tells stories from the Canterbury Earthquakes.

The free entry weekend will give locals a chance to try out a hands-on new display demonstrating the effects of liquefaction.

The exhibit, which was added to Quake City in April, pumps air into a bed of sand, causing it to shift and liquefy much like the ground did during the earthquakes. Blocks representing buildings sink into the liquefied sand, while lighter plastic balls float to the surface, as happened with some of the city’s buried infrastructure.

The liquefaction model, supported by Tonkin + Taylor, is one of a number of interactive exhibits at Quake City. Others include a bike-powered video and Lego sets where visitors can design earthquake-resistant buildings.

Canterbury Museum Director Anthony Wright hopes locals take advantage of the opportunity to see Quake City for free.

“Many people in Christchurch were affected by liquefaction during the earthquakes. Our new model helps us understand how and why it happens,” he says.

“Most visitors to Quake City are from overseas, but free weekends like this one are a chance for locals to see how we’re presenting our experiences to people from other places.”







The upcoming free entry weekend is supported by the exhibition’s major sponsor, the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

EQC Deputy Chief Executive Readiness and Recovery Renée Walker says that Quake City plays an important role in ensuring that those who live in the city and region are able to connect with the story of the Canterbury Earthquakes.

“Quake City brings together the many sides of the Canterbury quakes – from the science behind why they occurred and had such a devastating impact, to the inspiring stories of community, unity and resilience. It’s important that, as Cantabrians, we continue to connect with and learn from what happened. That’s why EQC is a proud major sponsor of the exhibition and the free weekend.”

During last year’s free weekend, 1,850 people visited Quake City. More than 250,000 people have been through since the exhibition opened in Cashel Street as part of the Re:START container mall on 15 February 2013.

Quake City, 299 Durham Street North, corner Armagh Street, open 10.00 am to 5.00 pm daily (except Christmas Day). Admission charges normally apply.

