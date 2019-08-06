Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Find your way home with Abominable

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Find your way home with Abominable at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s

Icy activities for kids at the aquarium until 25 August!




Auckland – Tuesday 6 August 2019: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is calling for kids to chill out at the aquarium in August to celebrate the release of Abominable!

There are icy activities to enjoy making SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s the coolest place in Auckland to visit during the final month of winter.

Premiering on 19 September 2019, Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

Until Sunday 25 August, kids can enjoy Abominable colouring-in, drawing and word search activities at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s. There will also be plenty of prize giveaways including Abominable movie tickets, notebooks, backpacks, pencils and stickers!

The Abominable adventure also takes guests into the snowy depths of SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s very own winter wonderland – the Antarctic Ice Adventure. Home to New Zealand's only colony of Sub-Antarctic penguins; this incredible zone gives visitors the rare opportunity to see the regal King penguins and cheeky Gentoo penguins up close in their frosty domain.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Abominable experience runs until Sunday 25 August. To learn more about SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s or book tickets, visit:www.kellytarltons.co.nz

