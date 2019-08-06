Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Klezmer music with The Kugels - wild, spirited and haunting

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Arts on Tour New Zealand

Three top musicians and a celebrated composer have joined together in their love of klezmer, the feisty 19th century folk music of the Jewish people.

Robin Perks, Debbie Rawson and Jacqueline Nordon, former members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and composer/New Zealand Arts Laureate Ross Harris were a great hit when they toured with AOTNZ in 2016.

Now they’re back again with music that makes you want to dance.

The programme features the original Klezmer compositions of accordionist/NZ Arts Laureate Ross Harris, interspersed with music from the traditional repertory – originally played at weddings and other celebrations in Eastern and Central Europe.

Featuring the highly expressive sound of violin, clarinet, accordion and bass, laced with the multi-talented reeds of Debbie Rawson on soprano sax, clarinet, bass clarinet and the Maui Xaphoon, The Kugels bring these exciting and evocative songs to the stage, together with an informative and engaging commentary.

-“This amazing ensemble gave a concert of rare quality that would grace any of the top auditoria worldwide.” – Geraldine Community Arts Council News

-“The band is tight, with Debbie Rawson and Robin Perks by turns plaintive and zesty on reeds and fiddle, while Harris’ compositional ingenuity…is staggering” – William Dart, NZ Herald




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Arts on Tour New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 