Klezmer music with The Kugels - wild, spirited and haunting

Three top musicians and a celebrated composer have joined together in their love of klezmer, the feisty 19th century folk music of the Jewish people.

Robin Perks, Debbie Rawson and Jacqueline Nordon, former members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and composer/New Zealand Arts Laureate Ross Harris were a great hit when they toured with AOTNZ in 2016.

Now they’re back again with music that makes you want to dance.

The programme features the original Klezmer compositions of accordionist/NZ Arts Laureate Ross Harris, interspersed with music from the traditional repertory – originally played at weddings and other celebrations in Eastern and Central Europe.

Featuring the highly expressive sound of violin, clarinet, accordion and bass, laced with the multi-talented reeds of Debbie Rawson on soprano sax, clarinet, bass clarinet and the Maui Xaphoon, The Kugels bring these exciting and evocative songs to the stage, together with an informative and engaging commentary.

-“This amazing ensemble gave a concert of rare quality that would grace any of the top auditoria worldwide.” – Geraldine Community Arts Council News

-“The band is tight, with Debbie Rawson and Robin Perks by turns plaintive and zesty on reeds and fiddle, while Harris’ compositional ingenuity…is staggering” – William Dart, NZ Herald











