SKYSCRAPER STAN announces local supports ahead of tour

Melbourne-based Kiwi and beloved songwriter Stan Woodhouse is set to tour his sophomore album Golden Boy Vol. I and II, throughout Aotearoa with his band, The Commission Flats.

Revered for his piercing observational lyricism and thrilling live performances, Stan has once again capitalised on his chemistry with long-time touring band The Commission Flats. Stan and his band are road-hardened and at home on the stage - they have a good time and it’s contagious. Since 2015 they’ve been praised for their high energy live shows and top-shelf banter. Now, they are back on the road and they’ve turned the heat up this time. The Golden Boy New Zealand tour gives four opportunities for fans and music lovers alike to head out and see a songwriter and band at the top of their game as they take in Lyttelton, Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington.

"Golden Boy Vol I and Vol II is dark, but not depressing, as the foibles and flaws are symptomatic of trying and failing, or simply getting things wrong... something we all do". - Radio13 "this is an album where the songs are snapshots in fading black'n'white with rings of a booze glass or the edges burned by a stray joint." - elsewhere.co.nz



"Stan builds his sound on Americana, country and folk-rock rhythms, and riffs that move with the flow of his lyrical and melodic cadences." - NZ Musician

Golden Boy (released through Heart of the Rat Records) is tender, angry, introspective and political over the course of its 10 tracks. Split into two, 5 track volumes, Vol. I is aggressive and character-driven - exploring stories from outside the songwriter's own life. Vol. 2 is autobiographical - anger making way for more gentle introspection. Stan's first full-length LP as a whole first tackles themes of privilege, masculinity, crime and ambition before moving into a more personal exploration of lessons learned (or not).

Driven by Stan’s intricate lyrics and underpinned by the dynamic Commission Flats, Golden Boy flies between such disparate influences as Stax era soul, Melbourne post-punk, Tin-pan Alley songwriters and rambling folk tales - a menagerie of mismatched musical muses coalescing into something unique, melodic and unexpected.



Thursday 8th Aug, Lyttelton, Wunderbar

W/ alt-country catch Ryan Fisherman

Tickets HERE

Friday 9th Aug, Dunedin, The Cook

W/ poet and songwriter Emily Fairlight

Tickets HERE

Saturday 10th Aug, Auckland, Tuning Fork

W/ Lo-fi duo-wop Na Noise

Tickets HERE

Sunday 11th Aug, Wellington, Meow

W/ singer-songwriter Miles Calder

Tickets HERE

