Boomer models to strut their stuff at NZ fashion week

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: Silverfox MGMT

On Saturday, 10 August, 8 Silverfox Management models will strut the catwalk at this year’s model casting for New Zealand Fashion Week.

With an average age of 52, these women of diverse age and background are here to celebrate age diversity.

Silverfox Management NZ Managing Director, Rebecca Swaney says, “Having our mature models at this year’s casting for NZ Fashion Week, the year where the organisers and designers have placed the emphasis on diversity, allows us to celebrate inclusivity and beauty at any age.”

Silverfox Management is New Zealand’s first and only agency to exclusively represent mature age models. Rebecca and the team hope that designers will make relevant, aspirational model choices at this year’s NZ Fashion Week, 26 August – 1 September.

When: Silverfox casting - 11:30am, Saturday, 10 August

Where: Mezzanine, Grand Millennium, 71 Mayoral Drive, Cnr Vincent Street, Auckland

What: 8 Silverfox Models aged 42-61 strutting their stuff at NZ Fashion Week Casting. Rebecca Swaney and models will be available for interview.



