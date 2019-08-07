Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport encourages rural schools to be part of RWC

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Spark Sport

Wednesday 7 August, 2019

Spark Sport encourages rural schools to be part of Rugby World Cup 2019™

Spark Sport is enabling rural schools to make their schools local hubs for Rugby World Cup 2019™, by giving them a free Tournament Pass. Every school that signs up for Spark Sport for Schools also gets the chance to win an ultimate viewing experience. The experience will include a catered evening, Spark Sport rugby gear for the school, a Spark Sport themed set up and an appearance from a special guest.

In rural communities, thanks to the Government's Fibre in Schools initiative, schools often have the best broadband connection in town. Spark Sport for Schools has already seen over 150 heartland schools across Aotearoa sign up, ensuring that rural communities around New Zealand will have another option to watch the tournament.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says this is an opportunity for schools to bring the community together for Rugby World Cup 2019™.

“We’re proud to be able to deliver the Rugby World Cup™ to schools, focusing particularly on areas that we’ve identified with limited connectivity and where the school will have the fastest fibre connection in town.

Latch says, “of the already 150 plus schools who have registered to have viewings, we could potentially reach in addition of tens of thousands more rural New Zealanders.”

“Our hope is that schools utilise this to transform their gymnasiums, auditoriums or rooms into Rugby hubs for the local community to enjoy and centre it around the future All Blacks throughout New Zealand classrooms.”

