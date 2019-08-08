Sustainably Made Art in Papakura

Sustainable Papakura presents it’s third Sustainably Made Art (SMART) Competition and Exhibition at the Sir Edmund Hillary Library in Papakura from August 3rd to 30th 2019.

Papakura Local Board Member, Youth Advocate and Arts Patron Katrina Winn will be volunteering as a judge for the third year of this event. Katrina notes that "The annual SMART awards are an effective way to not only create conversations around waste minimisation, but also an opportunity for young and old to showcase their creativity and talent. The amount of thought that goes in to so many entries is amazing and makes the job of judges very challenging. It's one of the event highlights of my year."

SMART Entries created by preschoolers through to Super Annuitants show how natural and waste materials combine with fertile imagination and concern for our ecosystem to make sensational art works with inspiring messages. This Exhibition exhorts us all to preserve our planet for our Mokopuna.

The public have the opportunity to vote for their favourite work up until 5pm on Friday August 16th.

Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the SMART AWARDS EVENT on Saturday 17th August at 11.30, in conjunction with the Sustainable Papakura Market in the Library Foyer.

Visitors from around the Auckland Region can view the SMART exhibition by making use of our excellent train service and saving on fuel emissions with the Station only a few minutes walk to the Exhibition Venue at the Library.







This year Charitable Trust Sustainable Papakura hosts this event in collaboration with the Sir Edmund Hillary Library and The Corner Creative Space and with support from Papakura Art Group, Comunity Organisation Grants Scheme, Local Board and Auckland Council.

Sustainable Papakura is dedicated to raising awareness of Sustainable Living and contributing to a vibrant community through a range of initiatives. Generosity features prominently in our community, where volunteers with big hearts have made and distributed 1700+ reusable bags for residents' use while diverting over 1 tonne of fabric from landfill in the process. Other projects promote further savings such as DIY beeswax wraps replacing plastic wrap while also offering opportunities to master new skills, grow self esteem and foster community pride.

Together we can Protect our Whenua, Sustain our People and Create our Future.

