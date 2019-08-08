He Says She Says – World Class Talent For Fundraiser

The second He Says She Says fundraiser production by Blackboard Theatre Collective (BTC), hits The Piano stage this Saturday.

He Says, She Says brings outstanding Christchurch theatrical talent together, with all artists donating their time to this year raise money for the Champion Centre.

Co-director of BTC Ben Freeth, says the spectacular evening of entertainment will feature more than 50 local performers, each singing songs originally sung by the opposite sex.

“Think about “Let It Go” (from Frozen) being sung by the guys or “Luck be A Lady Tonight” (from Guys and Dolls) being performed by the women – I know the audience this Saturday will enjoy it as much as the performers,” he says.

The inaugural show last August was a huge success and the whole cast is looking forward to this weekend. The Starlets (Georgia Kate Heard, Sarah Kelly and Sarah Greenwood Buchanan) will be taking on “Luck Be A Lady Tonight”.

“The Champion Centre does amazing work so that’s front and centre in our minds,” Georgia says. “We also know that it’ll be a fantastic night out. The talent in Christchurch is world class and I would encourage people to come along to be entertained and do something good for the community at the same time.”

Although all performers have been rehearsing for quite some time, everyone comes together for the first time on Saturday to rehearse before the evening.

“We have been rehearsing in Sarah’s little garage,” says Georgia. “It’s been a bit nippy but we soon warm things up,” she says with a laugh.











