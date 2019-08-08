Trailer released for Dan Carter: A Perfect 10

Thursday 8th August: The trailer for ‘Dan Carter: A Perfect 10’ has today been unveiled. The film will receive its world premiere on Monday 26th August ahead of a nationwide release on Thursday 29th August.

Produced by Pitch Productions, the all-access film opens the door to All Blacks legend Dan Carter’s private life, revealing a side to the global superstar that’s never been seen before.

The film also tracks Dan Carter’s remarkable career and his journey from rural New Zealand to becoming the greatest number 10 of all time.

Directed by Luke Mellows, ‘Dan Carter: A Perfect 10’ features interviews with Dan’s wife Honor Carter, Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson, Beauden Barrett, Carter’s family and many more, offering a rare insight into Carter the man.

‘Dan Carter: A Perfect 10’ is distributed by Rialto Distribution in New Zealand and Australia.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

#APerfect10 #DanCarterMovie









© Scoop Media

