JessB announces three-date New Views Tour

Thursday 8 August, 2019— One day out from the release of her anticipated second EP New Views, Auckland rapper JessB announces a series of live shows in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland next month.

Fresh from an appearance at Splendour in the Grass and a support slot for rising international star Lil Simz, JessB is riding high on the success of her biggest hit yet ‘Bump Bump’ ft Church Leon. She’s getting praise from the likes of tastemaker Zane Lowe and Junkee, who described her appearance at Splendour as “all attitude and energy”.

For JessB herself, it’s time to release and perform the music that reflects the personal development that’s come from new life experiences, as well as spending time with musicians and artists here and overseas.

“I’ve been taking time to connect with creative communities here and in places like New York, London and Amsterdam, and my growth and expanded worldview is what New Views is all about.

“I’m grateful to Red Bull for giving me access to their studio for writing and recording, and now helping me to create a really special JessB live experience.”

You don’t want to miss JessB’s signature high energy live show, with a red hot support line up of Silva MC, Vayne and half.queen. Exclusive limited edition merchandise will be available at the shows including the vinyl edition of New Views. Tickets to these very special shows go on sale today at 9am at Cosmic Ticketing.









Red Bull presents

JessB New Views Tour

13 September - Meow, Wellington - Tickets

14 September - Blue Smoke, Christchurch - Tickets

20 September - Raynham Park, Auckland - Tickets

