Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

JessB announces three-date New Views Tour

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: Great Things

Thursday 8 August, 2019— One day out from the release of her anticipated second EP New Views, Auckland rapper JessB announces a series of live shows in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland next month.

Fresh from an appearance at Splendour in the Grass and a support slot for rising international star Lil Simz, JessB is riding high on the success of her biggest hit yet ‘Bump Bump’ ft Church Leon. She’s getting praise from the likes of tastemaker Zane Lowe and Junkee, who described her appearance at Splendour as “all attitude and energy”.

For JessB herself, it’s time to release and perform the music that reflects the personal development that’s come from new life experiences, as well as spending time with musicians and artists here and overseas.

“I’ve been taking time to connect with creative communities here and in places like New York, London and Amsterdam, and my growth and expanded worldview is what New Views is all about.

“I’m grateful to Red Bull for giving me access to their studio for writing and recording, and now helping me to create a really special JessB live experience.”

You don’t want to miss JessB’s signature high energy live show, with a red hot support line up of Silva MC, Vayne and half.queen. Exclusive limited edition merchandise will be available at the shows including the vinyl edition of New Views. Tickets to these very special shows go on sale today at 9am at Cosmic Ticketing.




Red Bull presents
JessB New Views Tour

13 September - Meow, Wellington - Tickets
14 September - Blue Smoke, Christchurch - Tickets
20 September - Raynham Park, Auckland - Tickets

Tickets on sale at 9am today via Cosmic Ticketing

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 