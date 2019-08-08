Great Gabke return to NZ for 3 shows

Having emerged as one of Western Australia’s premier indie-rock bands over the last few years, Perth’s Great Gable have spent 2019 throwing down impressive live shows right throughout Australia.

With the release of their single ‘Cool Mind Blue’ earlier this year, Great Gable gave fans a new insight into the sonic direction the band’s music was taking. Now as the band anticipates the final months of the year, they’re proving they’re not done, announcing a new tour of Australia and New Zealand!

“It's been a while between tours as we've been busy writing, so we're all looking forward to getting back on the road and playing a bunch of brand new songs," says guitarist Matt Preen.

May saw Great Gable embark on their debut international tour, heading here to New Zealand where they enjoyed a completely sold-out run of dates. Their return in November - with shows set up in Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga - will continue to build upon the solid foundations laid, as Great Gable bring hints of their forthcoming new music to audiences for the first time.

Great Gable are also proud to have aligned themselves with ground-breaking solar initiative FEAT., and will be donating $1 from every ticket to the organisation, which has been recently launched to invest in the creation of solar farms; a move by artists to help offset the carbon footprint in place as a result of touring.







The band's bassist Chris Bye explains, “We’re stoked to be involved with such an important cause as promoting safe and renewable energy for the future. Touring is the main way Great Gable promotes our art and earn a living, which means a lot of travelling and flights (especially for us Australian artists!). FEAT allows us to balance our carbon footprint by donating $1 of every ticket sold for a show towards the financing of new and existing solar farms around Australia.”

“I'm wandering around a totally new city when this one plays,

it's wonderful and carefree.”

- Triple J Declan Byrne (‘Cool Mind Blue’)

“Confident rocking stuff.”

- Triple J Unearthed Dave Ruby Howe (‘Golden Slums’)

“One of WA’s premier upcoming bands; their music is simple yet layered so cleverly that it punches you in the throat while still holding your hand.”

- Xpress Magazine



GREAT GABLE NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

– TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Thursday, November 7 - The Tuning Fork, Auckland - R18

Tickets Here

Friday, November 8 - Totara Street, Tauranga - R18

Tickets Here

Sunday, November 10 – Caroline, Wellington - R18

Tickets Here





