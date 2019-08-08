Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eyegum announces Welcome to Nowhere 2020 festival

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 8:45 am
Press Release: Eyegum Music Collective


Eyegum is excited to announce the fourth iteration of it's Welcome to Nowhere festival series. Nestled in a beautiful slice of farmland 50km inland from Whanganui.

Having previously hosted bands such as Anthonie Tonnon, Golden Awesome, Jon Lemmon and Miss June, this edition of the festival promises to be the best yet. Artists from across the country will converge over the weekend of 11-12 January 2020 bringing together music, art, poetry, comedy and a live reenactment of the film Shrek for one memorable weekend.

"Each festival has been better than the last" says festival curator Joel Cosgrove "this year could be the best yet, we're excited about some of the artists we're working with, as well as the comedians we're bringing on board and quite possibly a bouncy castle" he says. "Our festival site is the jewel in our crown, possessing heaps of space to wander about, trees to snooze under and a swimming hole to float about in" he says.

The festival is family friendly, working in conjunction with local Whanganui institution Lucky Bar "Whanganui is a great place for us to work from in building an awesome festival" says Cosgrove "each year we see an increasing number of local people coming along, this mix of town and city folk makes for a unique event in the summer festival calendar"

Limited earlybird tickets have been released, artist announcements will be made at various points through the rest of the year.

Tickets available at eyegum.org.nz

Youtube promo videos at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbEFMwXWoY8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qsh_U7B11E4



