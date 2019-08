Crash blocks SH2 in Clareville

Diversions are in place on SH2 in Carterton following a crash this morning.

The single vehicle crash, involving a logging truck, occurred at 7am in Clareville and diversions are in place at Chester Road and Hughes Line.

No-one was injured in the crash however logs from the truck are blocking the road.

A crane and digger will be required to remove the logs and the road is expected to be closed for some time.











© Scoop Media