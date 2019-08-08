Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pitch Black announce Arts Festival and Club Shows

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Great Things

Thursday 8 August— With the release of their sixth studio album Third Light just over a month away, the godfathers of New Zealand electronica Pitch Black announce four New Zealand performances in October, before they head off on a European tour. The duo also share the video for the first single from Third Light, ‘Artificial Intolerance’.

Third Light switches between dance floor vibes and brain food for the head, and that’s exactly what fans can expect in the unique fusion of sonic and visual art that can only be experienced at a Pitch Black live show.

Auckland is the first to get the Pitch Black club experience within the intimate environs of Neck of the Woods on 17 October.

The duo will then perform a bespoke work as the centrepiece of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival’s free White Night on 19 October, with their video show mapped onto Napier Cathedral.

Following an epic show at San Fran 18 months ago, Pitch Black return to the scene to celebrate the release of Third Light with their Wellington fans on 24 October, for what will be another night to remember. Wellington's own Ludus will support.

Their final New Zealand show this year will see them play live on the Church Steps in Nelson, for what will be New Zealand’s largest ever live-triggered video-mapping performance on 25 October, with Pitch Black performing Third Light in front of visuals cut up from Hodgson’s Piki Mai and the Piki Mai Remap Project. This is a free event as part of Nelson Arts Festival.



Pitch Black - Third Light Tour
17 October — Neck of the Woods, Auckland — Book at Cosmic Ticketing
19 October — Hawke's Bay Arts Festival — FREE
24 October — San Fran, Wellington — Book at Cosmic Ticketing
25 October — Nelson Arts Festival — FREE

Tickets to the Auckland and Wellington shows go on sale at 9am today at Cosmic Ticketing.


