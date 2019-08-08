Countdown to raise more than $1 million for kids hospitals

8 August 2019: Countdown’s Kids Hospital Appeal is in full swing and hopes to raise more than $1 million for sick and recovering children and teens around the country.

Since the Appeal began in 2007, Countdown and its customers have donated $12.8 million for medical equipment and other initiatives in children’s hospitals and wards.

This year, one of the initiatives Countdown is aiming to help fund is the expansion of the Middlemore Foundation’s Mana-ā-riki programme into Manurewa, Auckland. More than 3100 children in Manurewa are hospitalised each year for preventable illnesses, and children under four years old have a rate of preventable hospitalisation exceeded only by those aged over 75.

Middlemore Foundation CEO, Sandra Geange, says Mana-ā-riki focuses on providing accessible healthcare for families, and aims to help detect and prevent potentially life-threatening diseases such as cardiac rheumatic fever.

“Mana-ā-riki takes an holistic, integrated approach which simultaneously tackles issues in health, education and homes, with a child’s wellbeing at the heart of the programme. We piloted the programme in Papakura with notable successes including a reduction in preventable illnesses in schools. Funding from the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal is enabling us to expand Mana-ā-riki to Manurewa, and help reduce hospitalisation and improve lifelong outcomes for tamariki and their whānau,” says Sandra Geange.

“I’ve seen first-hand how this programme can help make Papakura kids happier and healthier. Growing up in the area means that I feel strongly about giving these kids a fighting chance, so it’s great to see the programme expanded to Manurewa,” says Parker.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says Countdown is humbled by the generosity of its customers and the fundraising efforts of supermarket teams throughout New Zealand.

“Together our team and customers help make such a significant difference to thousands of sick Kiwi kids and their whānau. Whether it’s a vision screening device for Christchurch Hospital, a giraffe warmer for Waikato’s neo-natal unit, or simply play equipment for Whangarei Hospital’s whānau house, this year’s Appeal aims to help make a child’s stay easier. Even the smallest comforts can make a real difference and we are really proud to help do that for our communities,” says Kiri Hannifin.

Launching nationwide this week, Countdown stores will be working alongside their local children’s wards to host fundraising activities, as well as selling raffle tickets in-store and accepting customer donations at checkouts. The Appeal runs until 27 October.

Countdown customers can get behind the Appeal by:

• Visiting any Countdown supermarket and donating at the checkout

• Buying a raffle ticket in-store

• Getting involved in local store fundraising activities

• Donating online by selecting Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal as a product with your Countdown online shopping

For more information on the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal visit www.countdown.co.nz/community-environment/countdown-kids-hospital-appeal or enquire at your local Countdown store.

This year, Countdown stores around the country are fundraising for the following:

Hospital Wish list 2019 Northland Whānau house play equipment Waitakere A parent room for the special care baby unit KidzFirst Middlemore Expansion of Mana-ā-riki to Manurewa Waikato Giraffe warmers and monitoring equipment for neonatal care Bay of Plenty Giraffe warmer, tactile toy, sleep system and oral hygiene packs for children in the Bay of Plenty Gisborne Completion of Planet Sunshine playground Hawkes Bay Neonatal care equipment, hearing aid restoration equipment Taranaki Base Hospital Babylog ventilator Palmerston North Electrical breast pumps, and maternity and parent recliner chairs Wairarapa Blood pressure monitors and alarmed mattresses Hutt Hospital Painting of children’s ward and renovation of treatment room Wellington Beds for the new Wellington Children’s Hospital Nelson and Marlborough Teaching mannequin and children’s toys for comfort Greymouth Various neonatal and children’s equipment Christchurch Children’s sleep monitor and various equipment Timaru Specialist recliner chair and breast pumps Otago iPads for distraction in ED, blood analyser and specialist resuscitation equipment Invercargill Infant transportation equipment and specialised monitors

