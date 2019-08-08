Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Countdown to raise more than $1 million for kids hospitals

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: Countdown

8 August 2019: Countdown’s Kids Hospital Appeal is in full swing and hopes to raise more than $1 million for sick and recovering children and teens around the country.

Since the Appeal began in 2007, Countdown and its customers have donated $12.8 million for medical equipment and other initiatives in children’s hospitals and wards.

This year, one of the initiatives Countdown is aiming to help fund is the expansion of the Middlemore Foundation’s Mana-ā-riki programme into Manurewa, Auckland. More than 3100 children in Manurewa are hospitalised each year for preventable illnesses, and children under four years old have a rate of preventable hospitalisation exceeded only by those aged over 75.

Middlemore Foundation CEO, Sandra Geange, says Mana-ā-riki focuses on providing accessible healthcare for families, and aims to help detect and prevent potentially life-threatening diseases such as cardiac rheumatic fever.

“Mana-ā-riki takes an holistic, integrated approach which simultaneously tackles issues in health, education and homes, with a child’s wellbeing at the heart of the programme. We piloted the programme in Papakura with notable successes including a reduction in preventable illnesses in schools. Funding from the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal is enabling us to expand Mana-ā-riki to Manurewa, and help reduce hospitalisation and improve lifelong outcomes for tamariki and their whānau,” says Sandra Geange.

New Zealand heavyweight boxer and Mana-ā-riki ambassador Joseph Parker is excited about seeing the programme expanded to Manurewa to help more Kiwi kids.



“I’ve seen first-hand how this programme can help make Papakura kids happier and healthier. Growing up in the area means that I feel strongly about giving these kids a fighting chance, so it’s great to see the programme expanded to Manurewa,” says Parker.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says Countdown is humbled by the generosity of its customers and the fundraising efforts of supermarket teams throughout New Zealand.

“Together our team and customers help make such a significant difference to thousands of sick Kiwi kids and their whānau. Whether it’s a vision screening device for Christchurch Hospital, a giraffe warmer for Waikato’s neo-natal unit, or simply play equipment for Whangarei Hospital’s whānau house, this year’s Appeal aims to help make a child’s stay easier. Even the smallest comforts can make a real difference and we are really proud to help do that for our communities,” says Kiri Hannifin.

Launching nationwide this week, Countdown stores will be working alongside their local children’s wards to host fundraising activities, as well as selling raffle tickets in-store and accepting customer donations at checkouts. The Appeal runs until 27 October.

Countdown customers can get behind the Appeal by:

• Visiting any Countdown supermarket and donating at the checkout

• Buying a raffle ticket in-store

• Getting involved in local store fundraising activities

• Donating online by selecting Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal as a product with your Countdown online shopping

For more information on the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal visit www.countdown.co.nz/community-environment/countdown-kids-hospital-appeal or enquire at your local Countdown store.

This year, Countdown stores around the country are fundraising for the following:

HospitalWish list 2019
NorthlandWhānau house play equipment
WaitakereA parent room for the special care baby unit
KidzFirst MiddlemoreExpansion of Mana-ā-riki to Manurewa
WaikatoGiraffe warmers and monitoring equipment for neonatal care
Bay of PlentyGiraffe warmer, tactile toy, sleep system and oral hygiene packs for children in the Bay of Plenty
GisborneCompletion of Planet Sunshine playground
Hawkes BayNeonatal care equipment, hearing aid restoration equipment
Taranaki Base HospitalBabylog ventilator
Palmerston NorthElectrical breast pumps, and maternity and parent recliner chairs
WairarapaBlood pressure monitors and alarmed mattresses
Hutt HospitalPainting of children’s ward and renovation of treatment room
WellingtonBeds for the new Wellington Children’s Hospital
Nelson and MarlboroughTeaching mannequin and children’s toys for comfort
GreymouthVarious neonatal and children’s equipment
ChristchurchChildren’s sleep monitor and various equipment
TimaruSpecialist recliner chair and breast pumps
OtagoiPads for distraction in ED, blood analyser and specialist resuscitation equipment
InvercargillInfant transportation equipment and specialised monitors

-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 