DWTS NZ Raises Record Funds for Charity
8 AUGUST 2019
THREE’S DANCING WITH THE STARS NZ RAISES A RECORD BREAKING $499,286 FOR CHARITY
Three are over the moon to announce Dancing with the Stars NZ 2019 raised a total of $499,286 - a record high for Three and the Dancing with the Stars NZ format.
As 12 of New Zealand’s best loved celebrities shimmied, jived and jazz-handed their way across the ballroom over ten show-stopping weeks, Kiwi fans got behind their favourite dance duo and showed their support by text voting - increasing the overall sum raised by $75,000 on last season, and more than seven times the amount raised in 2015. And this year, for the first time, all four text service providers waived their fees.
The net Week One proceeds of $16,770 were donated to the Christchurch Our People, Our City Fund. The remaining $482,516 has been divided equally between each celebrity’s chosen charities as listed below:
DANCING WITH THE STARS NZ - 2019
CHARITIES
Manu Vatuvei (winner) - Kids Can
Laura Daniel (runner up) - Shine
Clinton Randell - Refresh
William Waiirua - The Attitude Trust For People With Disabilities
Nadia Lim - Garden To Table
Glen Osborne - The Women’s Refuge
K’Lee McNabb - The Revolution Tour
Walter Neilands - Kidney Kids NZ
Mike McRoberts - Variety Bikes For Kids
Anna Willcox - The Mental Health Foundation
Carolyn Taylor - Cure Kids
Jude Dobson – Plunket
MediaWorks Chief Content Officer Andrew Szusterman is thrilled with the result, “Again this show has hit the mark with New Zealand and more importantly we've managed to make more money for our chosen charities. On behalf of the whole Dancing with the Stars cast and crew, thanks for making this show a success for everyone."
