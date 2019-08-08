Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DWTS NZ Raises Record Funds for Charity

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Mediaworks

MEDIAWORKS MEDIA RELEASE
8 AUGUST 2019

THREE’S DANCING WITH THE STARS NZ RAISES A RECORD BREAKING $499,286 FOR CHARITY


Three are over the moon to announce Dancing with the Stars NZ 2019 raised a total of $499,286 - a record high for Three and the Dancing with the Stars NZ format.

As 12 of New Zealand’s best loved celebrities shimmied, jived and jazz-handed their way across the ballroom over ten show-stopping weeks, Kiwi fans got behind their favourite dance duo and showed their support by text voting - increasing the overall sum raised by $75,000 on last season, and more than seven times the amount raised in 2015. And this year, for the first time, all four text service providers waived their fees.

The net Week One proceeds of $16,770 were donated to the Christchurch Our People, Our City Fund. The remaining $482,516 has been divided equally between each celebrity’s chosen charities as listed below:

DANCING WITH THE STARS NZ - 2019 CHARITIES
Manu Vatuvei (winner) - Kids Can
Laura Daniel (runner up) - Shine
Clinton Randell - Refresh
William Waiirua - The Attitude Trust For People With Disabilities
Nadia Lim - Garden To Table
Glen Osborne - The Women’s Refuge
K’Lee McNabb - The Revolution Tour
Walter Neilands - Kidney Kids NZ
Mike McRoberts - Variety Bikes For Kids
Anna Willcox - The Mental Health Foundation
Carolyn Taylor - Cure Kids
Jude Dobson – Plunket

MediaWorks Chief Content Officer Andrew Szusterman is thrilled with the result, “Again this show has hit the mark with New Zealand and more importantly we've managed to make more money for our chosen charities. On behalf of the whole Dancing with the Stars cast and crew, thanks for making this show a success for everyone."


-ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 