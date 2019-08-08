Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tiki Taane’s New Tune ‘Serendipity' Has a Nice Ring to It

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Tikidub Productions

“Serendipity” is the perfect word to describe how Tiki Taane met the love of his life, Rachel Axis, at the Edge Water Resort in Rarotonga. Tiki says it was “love at first sight”, and within hours of meeting each other, the two knew they had a very special connection.

Five years later, in 2017, Tiki felt the time had come to finally tie the knot, so he went to work on writing a song with a top secret plan to shoot a music video on Saturday 3rdAugust 2019, which doubled as a surprise engagement proposal.

“I wanted to create an experience that is up-tempo and fun, that we can always look back on and celebrate, but also something that will hold us accountable during those tougher times we might encounter,” says Tiki. “I couldn’t be any happier with the song, the video.. and now that she has said “yes”, of course, the outcomes of the proposal.”

Recording everyone’s parts in three different hotel rooms across NZ while on tour, Tiki finished the production and mix at his solar-powered studio in Papamoa.

Featuring Warren Maxwell on flute and melodica, Marika Hodgson on bass guitar, The Blackseeds Lucien Johnson on sax and Barrett Hocking on trumpet, the track also features Annie Crummer, Boh Runga and Anna Coddington on backup vocals, as well as Tiki and Rachel’s children, Charlie and Karcia.

The video was shot and produced by Mark Russell, with help from Brutus Powers, and will be uploaded to Tikidub YouTube channel at 8pm on Thursday 8th August - check out the teaser here.

Serendipity single & remixes (by Magik J and Dirtydub) will be available to stream and download from midnight Thursday 8th August:

iTunes – https://geo.itunes.apple.com/nz/album/id1473564737?at=1l3v9Tx&app=itunes

Apple Music – https://geo.itunes.apple.com/nz/album/id1473564737?at=1l3v9Tx&app=music

Spotify – http://open.spotify.com/album/2PCmYnXPnDqDH3L9wpD3cV


