Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One performer tackles 5 different shows in 1 week

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 5:11 pm
Press Release: George Fenn


From the 3rd to the 7th of September 2019, NZ Spirit of the Fringe George Fenn will be attempting 5 different shows over 1 week at BATS Theatre.

The Inter-FENN-tion includes Fringe Faves from the last 3 years, as well as 2 exciting debut works by prolific solo alternative comedy theatre-maker George Fenn.
After making work in Wellington for 7 years, this show represents a coming of age for the locally acclaimed artist as they prepare to take their work across the ditch and from there, all over the world.

George’s work is noted for its innovation and incorporation of interactive elements. Having trained with Playshop since their conception in 2012, George uses his Improvisational skills to create shows where the audience contributes to the narrative and story so they leave feeling like they have made something as opposed to just watched something.

George believes people mistake this kind of work as cutting edge, when people have been pushing boundaries for decades. “Little of my work is experimental, but most of it is a bit weird. It’s important not to confuse the two and know when you're doing something intentionally and when your trying something new.”

George considers himself at war with comedians who use interaction as a gag. Often you see people handle their audience with an ironic negligence to get a laugh from the crowd. “If your humour relies on making one person look bad so everyone else can laugh at them you're not a comedian, you're a bully and embarrassment and get off my stage.”

All shows start at BATS Theatre at 6:30, with tickets priced $15-$20. Most shows will be performed in the Heyday Dome, except for Router Sidewalker, a magical improvised walking tour of Wellington where the audience picks the direction. With 87 performances of Router Sidewalker across Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson, Dunedin, Hastings, Palmerston North and Auckland, George insists it hasn’t gotten old yet.

You can book tickets to the Inter-Fenn-Tion from the BATS Website
https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/inter-fenn-tion/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from George Fenn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 