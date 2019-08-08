One performer tackles 5 different shows in 1 week



From the 3rd to the 7th of September 2019, NZ Spirit of the Fringe George Fenn will be attempting 5 different shows over 1 week at BATS Theatre.

The Inter-FENN-tion includes Fringe Faves from the last 3 years, as well as 2 exciting debut works by prolific solo alternative comedy theatre-maker George Fenn.

After making work in Wellington for 7 years, this show represents a coming of age for the locally acclaimed artist as they prepare to take their work across the ditch and from there, all over the world.

George’s work is noted for its innovation and incorporation of interactive elements. Having trained with Playshop since their conception in 2012, George uses his Improvisational skills to create shows where the audience contributes to the narrative and story so they leave feeling like they have made something as opposed to just watched something.

George believes people mistake this kind of work as cutting edge, when people have been pushing boundaries for decades. “Little of my work is experimental, but most of it is a bit weird. It’s important not to confuse the two and know when you're doing something intentionally and when your trying something new.”

George considers himself at war with comedians who use interaction as a gag. Often you see people handle their audience with an ironic negligence to get a laugh from the crowd. “If your humour relies on making one person look bad so everyone else can laugh at them you're not a comedian, you're a bully and embarrassment and get off my stage.”

All shows start at BATS Theatre at 6:30, with tickets priced $15-$20. Most shows will be performed in the Heyday Dome, except for Router Sidewalker, a magical improvised walking tour of Wellington where the audience picks the direction. With 87 performances of Router Sidewalker across Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson, Dunedin, Hastings, Palmerston North and Auckland, George insists it hasn’t gotten old yet.

You can book tickets to the Inter-Fenn-Tion from the BATS Website

https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/inter-fenn-tion/



