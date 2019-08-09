SAM V - Dreamstate

From the new album ‘I MADE THIS WHILE’

New from SAM V, ‘Dreamstate’ is the new single from the album project

I MADE THIS WHILE.

‘Dreamstate’ is a smooth and sonically appealing R&B tune produced by award winning producer, EDY with introspective lyricism and vocals which are being likened to Craig David, this song is about dystopian relationships.

Already a veteran of the music industry at 21, SAM Vhas been in the spotlight and releasing music since age 12. Having worked with Vince Harder, Donell Lewis & Parris Goebel, SAM V not only utilises his prominent vocal prowess and understanding of harmonyin Dreamstate, but also showcases his directorial and creative chops in the music video, featuring two of NZ’s finest young dancers Angelina Pierre and Iavana Seuala of the Manurewa All Stars.

‘Dreamstate’and ‘I MADE THIS WHILE’,will inevitably cement SAM Vas a creative force.

Having completed 2 albums and 8 music videos in 2019 so far, the creative output from SAM V is well worth keeping tabs on. This talented young artist has much to give.



www.samv.co.nz

