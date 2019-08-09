Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Purple Pilgrims Release Perfumed Earth

Friday, 9 August 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Flying Nun

PURPLE PILGRIMS RELEASE PERFUMED EARTH

OUT TODAY ON FLYING NUN RECORDS WORLDWIDE

REVEAL FLOATING VISUALS FOR 'DELPHINIUMS IN HARMONY / TWO WORLDS AWAY'


August 9, 2019: Today Purple Pilgrims share their long-awaited, sophomore record Perfumed Earth out today on Flying Nun Records. The Nixon sisters also reveal mesmerizing visuals for album track 'Delphiniums in Harmony / Two Worlds Away'. Watch the full video here, which premiered earlier today with RUSSH.

To create the songs represented on Perfumed Earth, Valentine and Clementine retreated to the wooden sanctuary hidden deep in the wilds of Tapu where their 2016 debut Eternal Delight came together.

Birthed from a new calm and contemplative headspace, and a select group of collaborators whom they brought together as a “very modern/mobile band”, the pair set to immersing themselves in their new sonic world.

The 9 track record features support input from Gary War (bass and synth from various motel rooms in the USA), Jimmy Mac (lush live drums), Joshua Kennedy (additional guitar jangle and fuzz), veteran improvisational experimentalist Jeff Henderson (saxophone on ‘Delphiniums In Harmony / Two Worlds Away’) and a special guest appearance from six-string expressionist Roy Montgomery on ‘Ruinous Splendour’. The album was mixed by acclaimed engineer Thomas Healy (Tiny Ruins).

"hypnotic, marked by moments of nuance that reward a close listen"
Loud and Quiet

"there's so much character to Purple Pilgrims' sound that it's hard not to give just a little piece of your heart away" - The Music

