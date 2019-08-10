Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Interest at all time high for GODZone 2020 Ultimate Edition

Saturday, 10 August 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: 100 Percent Pure Racing

National and international teams will be vying for a spot in the first ever North Island GODZone to be held in one of New Zealand’s most high profile visitor destinations, Rotorua as the official website goes live today.

Interest in the 9th chapter of the world’s largest expedition length adventure race is at an all time high with teams from around the world preparing to gain entry into the nine day event taking place in Rotorua in November 2020.

“There is unprecedented interest from teams contacting us about racing in the event we are dubbing the ‘Ultimate Edition’ that I expect the entries will be snapped up when we open up for registration in four weeks’ time on the 1stSeptember,” says GODZone Event Director Warren Bates.

“What is pleasing to see is so many Australian teams are champing at the bit to get over here to race. We are gaining a lot of interest from competitors competing in the A1 Australia series that has a GODZone entry up for grabs for the series winner.”

The official GODZone Chapter 9 website launched today with details on the event being held from the 19th– 28thNovember 2020 in Rotorua. Bates says it’s important that competitors get time to contemplate the challenge ahead for 2020.

“None of the teams come to this event just on a whim. It takes a lot of planning, determination and resilience to make it to the start line and gaining a race entry is the first hurdle to jump.”

“Today the website goes live with a lot of the background information on the Rotorua event available for teams to preview. The course details remain a secret until the gun goes off but competitors who want to enter should head online and get prepared.”

GODZone team entries will official open on the 1stSeptember 2019 and are expected to sell out quickly.

“The fastest we have ever sold out was in one hour and each year it becomes a bit of a lottery as to who will gain entry,” says Bates. “You never want to disappoint competitors but the nature of adventure racing is we can only accommodate so many teams on the course.”

“Having visited a large part of the Rotorua region while on recce this is one of the most exciting and dynamic areas of New Zealand that we have ever taken GODZone too. Never before have we been beside live volcanoes and bubbling mud pools and the lakes and rivers of the district are stunning. This is going to be a spectacular journey for those lucky enough to experience it.”

For more information go online here: https://godzoneadventure.comor to the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/godzoneadventure/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from 100 Percent Pure Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 