Interest at all time high for GODZone 2020 Ultimate Edition

National and international teams will be vying for a spot in the first ever North Island GODZone to be held in one of New Zealand’s most high profile visitor destinations, Rotorua as the official website goes live today.

Interest in the 9th chapter of the world’s largest expedition length adventure race is at an all time high with teams from around the world preparing to gain entry into the nine day event taking place in Rotorua in November 2020.

“There is unprecedented interest from teams contacting us about racing in the event we are dubbing the ‘Ultimate Edition’ that I expect the entries will be snapped up when we open up for registration in four weeks’ time on the 1stSeptember,” says GODZone Event Director Warren Bates.

“What is pleasing to see is so many Australian teams are champing at the bit to get over here to race. We are gaining a lot of interest from competitors competing in the A1 Australia series that has a GODZone entry up for grabs for the series winner.”

The official GODZone Chapter 9 website launched today with details on the event being held from the 19th– 28thNovember 2020 in Rotorua. Bates says it’s important that competitors get time to contemplate the challenge ahead for 2020.

“None of the teams come to this event just on a whim. It takes a lot of planning, determination and resilience to make it to the start line and gaining a race entry is the first hurdle to jump.”

“Today the website goes live with a lot of the background information on the Rotorua event available for teams to preview. The course details remain a secret until the gun goes off but competitors who want to enter should head online and get prepared.”

GODZone team entries will official open on the 1stSeptember 2019 and are expected to sell out quickly.

“The fastest we have ever sold out was in one hour and each year it becomes a bit of a lottery as to who will gain entry,” says Bates. “You never want to disappoint competitors but the nature of adventure racing is we can only accommodate so many teams on the course.”

“Having visited a large part of the Rotorua region while on recce this is one of the most exciting and dynamic areas of New Zealand that we have ever taken GODZone too. Never before have we been beside live volcanoes and bubbling mud pools and the lakes and rivers of the district are stunning. This is going to be a spectacular journey for those lucky enough to experience it.”

