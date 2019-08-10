Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Josh Bethune earns Rotax Grand Final ticket

Saturday, 10 August 2019, 3:39 pm
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

Kiwi karter Josh Bethune has earned a place on the United States team at this year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final in Italy in October after a dominant Rotax DD2 class win at the big Stars & Stripes Open meeting in Pittsburgh, PA, last weekend.

After qualifying a close second to eventual class runner-up Race Liberante, 16-year-old Bethune dominated the class races, setting the quickest race lap each time on the way to winning all three heats as well as the Pre-Final and Final.

“Bethune ran away with this one,” said event co-commentator Stephen Mallozzi. “He put on an absolute clinic in DD2.”

Bethune, is originally from Dunedin but for the past three years has lived and raced out of Auckland. He is a former North and South Island Junior class title holder now pursuing a career in karts and single seater racing cars here and in the US.

After finishing second in the NZ Formula F1600 class last season he was selected to join Motorsport NZs Elite Motorsport Academy and this year he has been based in the United States where his main focus has been the US Formula 4 single-seater championship.

This year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final is being held at Italy’s Sarno circuit near Naples between October 19 & 26.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from KartSport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 