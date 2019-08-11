CoNZealand attending membership fees to increase in October

CoNZealand attending membership fees to increase in October





Media Release

Date: August 11, 2019

CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, Wellington, New Zealand

July 29 - August 2, 2020

Contact: press@conzealand.nz

CoNZealand has announced that the cost of Adult Attending Memberships will increase from NZ$400 to NZ$425, as at 11:59PM (NZT), 4:59AM, 7:59AM (EDT), 12:59PM (GMT) October 1, 2019.

The costs of other types of memberships will remain the same:

• Young Adult Attending (born in or after 2000) will remain at NZ$250

• Unwaged Attending (NZ Residents only) will remain at NZ$225

• Child Attending (born in or after 2005) will remain at NZ$105

• Kid in Tow (born in or after 2015) will remain free of cost

• Supporting Membership rate will remain at NZ$75

CoNZealand Co-chairs, Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler, said, “We’re thrilled to host one of the world’s most prestigious science fiction conventions and the legendary Hugo Awards, here in Aotearoa.

“We expect more than 2000 people to attend from all over the world, making it one of the largest conventions ever held in Wellington.”

CoNZealand (and all WorldCons) is different from other large conventions in that it is not-for-profit and run entirely by volunteers. The convention has a strong focus on participation and sharing of knowledge.

There are no tickets or gate-sales for CoNZealand. Everyone taking part — fans, authors, publishers, artists, dealers, panelists, and everyone else — buys a membership.

Attending memberships provide access to all five days of CoNZealand and many events that will take place over that time, including the Masquerade and the Hugo Awards ceremony, as well as panels, talks and workshops.

All members can nominate and vote in the 2020 Hugos, nominate works for the 2021 Hugos, and vote on the site selection of the 2022 WorldCon.

Full information is available on the CoNZealand website: https://conzealand.nz/registration. Memberships are available for immediate purchase from the same link.

“We also have an installment plan that allows you to pay your membership fee over time. The price is locked, based on when you first purchase or upgrade your membership type. So registering before the increase means you can take advantage of the cheaper price, even if you pay in installments.

“With a myriad of programme items to choose from, you wouldn’t want to miss it for the world!” Cates and Buehler said.

