Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CoNZealand attending membership fees to increase in October

Sunday, 11 August 2019, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Worldcon World Science Fiction Convention

CoNZealand attending membership fees to increase in October


Media Release
Date: August 11, 2019
CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, Wellington, New Zealand
July 29 - August 2, 2020
Contact: press@conzealand.nz

CoNZealand has announced that the cost of Adult Attending Memberships will increase from NZ$400 to NZ$425, as at 11:59PM (NZT), 4:59AM, 7:59AM (EDT), 12:59PM (GMT) October 1, 2019.

The costs of other types of memberships will remain the same:
• Young Adult Attending (born in or after 2000) will remain at NZ$250
• Unwaged Attending (NZ Residents only) will remain at NZ$225
• Child Attending (born in or after 2005) will remain at NZ$105
• Kid in Tow (born in or after 2015) will remain free of cost
• Supporting Membership rate will remain at NZ$75
CoNZealand Co-chairs, Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler, said, “We’re thrilled to host one of the world’s most prestigious science fiction conventions and the legendary Hugo Awards, here in Aotearoa.

“We expect more than 2000 people to attend from all over the world, making it one of the largest conventions ever held in Wellington.”

CoNZealand (and all WorldCons) is different from other large conventions in that it is not-for-profit and run entirely by volunteers. The convention has a strong focus on participation and sharing of knowledge.

There are no tickets or gate-sales for CoNZealand. Everyone taking part — fans, authors, publishers, artists, dealers, panelists, and everyone else — buys a membership.

Attending memberships provide access to all five days of CoNZealand and many events that will take place over that time, including the Masquerade and the Hugo Awards ceremony, as well as panels, talks and workshops.

All members can nominate and vote in the 2020 Hugos, nominate works for the 2021 Hugos, and vote on the site selection of the 2022 WorldCon.

Full information is available on the CoNZealand website: https://conzealand.nz/registration. Memberships are available for immediate purchase from the same link.

“We also have an installment plan that allows you to pay your membership fee over time. The price is locked, based on when you first purchase or upgrade your membership type. So registering before the increase means you can take advantage of the cheaper price, even if you pay in installments.

“With a myriad of programme items to choose from, you wouldn’t want to miss it for the world!” Cates and Buehler said.

[ENDS]

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Worldcon World Science Fiction Convention on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 