Women Riders World Relay – Aotearoa New Zealand

18,000 Women Support First Female Global Motorbike Relay! Women Riders World Relay (WRWR) is coming to Aotearoa New Zealand in September and registrations close on 18th August.

What started as the brain-child of UK-based Hayley Bell - to attempt a relay around the world led by women on motorbikes - has now fledged into a global movement since she first shared her idea on social media in August last year.

WRWR Aotearoa New Zealand has a small group of passionate women preparing for our legs from Waitangi on Saturday 7th September and arriving in Invercargill on Tuesday 10th September; four intensive days of riding!

Calling all women riders!

We are inviting women from all over the country to get involved by riding one leg or all eight; whether you are new to motorcycling or have been riding for years, no matter the size of your bike (we will be riding open roads), no matter your age, we would love to have you ride with us. You can find out more on our event Facebook page here!

Amanda and Jenny are the co-ambassadors for NZ. Amanda is based in Auckland and will be riding from Waitangi to Wellington. Jenny is based in Wellington and will be taking on the ride from Picton to Invercargill.

Amanda has grown a love of riding over the last ten years after having enough of being a pillion. In 2016 she was part of the world record of the most women riders (over 1000) at a bike meet in Dubbo, Australia. In May 2017 she rode from Portland to New York with her husband and another couple. When the opportunity to promote women riders and participate in a worldwide motorbiking event came into her Facebook feed back in August, she couldn’t resist. As a mum of four sons, it’s always been important for her to be an example of women participating in non-traditional roles.

Jenny is new to riding and while searching the internet for inspiration and an opportunity to help her reach her goal of getting a full motorbike license, the WRWR page came up. The relay resonated with her as she quickly discovered that it had a strong support network of like minded women riders. Initially she was a moderator for the WRWR page and then went on to take the Ambassador role. She is inspired by the other women achieving goals and getting behind this unique event.

At this moment, tens of thousands of women motorbikers and supporters worldwide have responded to Hayley’s call to show the industry the riding force behind the female biker market. In over 90 countries across the globe - from Europe, Africa, New Zealand, Asia to South and North America - increasing numbers of women are signing up to carry the baton across the world that could set a new Guinness World Record. Says Hayley Bell: “Women Riders World Relay (www.womenridersworldrelay.com) is a chance to celebrate and give light to women riders globally, while also highlighting their increasing numbers as the fastest growing market in the motorcycle industry.” ‘The ‘Women Riders World Relay’ (WRWR) kick-started on 27th February 2019 in John O’Groats, Scotland and has already made its way through over 30 countries including the UK, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Pakistan, India, Thailand and everywhere in between! Every day the baton travels across new borders and is carried and escorted by more women.

Get involved, share the experience of being part of a global movement of women motorbikers breaking barriers!





