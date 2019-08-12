‘The Big Timers’ Vaudeville Burlesque Show



Date: Saturday 21st September, 2019.

Venue: Cassette Nine - 9 Vulcan Lane, Auckland CBD.

Time: Doors open 6.30pm | Show starts 7.30pm.

Ticket Price: $25 - $120 via Eventfinda.

Ticket Link: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-big-timers-vaudeville-burlesque-show/auckland

Big Timers (Noun): The “big leagues” of vaudeville and burlesque. The best circuits offered first-rate programmes including big-name stars.

Va-Va-Voom Productions has been bringing entertaining burlesque and variety shows to the masses of Auckland since 2011 with their first show ‘The Big Reveal’. Their second show, released in the same year, was called ‘The Big Timers’ and featured some of the big names of burlesque, vaudeville and comedy of the time.

Fast forward 8 years and Va-Va-Voom Productions is continuing to sell out vivacious, titillating and hilarious shows within one of Auckland’s hot spots, Cassette Nine.

This show celebrates ‘the little cabaret that could’ with 9 years in show-biz (and more to come!) paying homage to their shows of yesteryear with a top-notch, big time cast of burlesquers and vaudevillians!

‘The Big Timers’ bill features:

• Grand Tease NZ 2018 & Burlesque Shimmy-Shaker, our Headliner, Kiki Kisses!

• Comedy Theatre Duo Lilly Loca & Patty Haag.

• Dazzling Dance Trio, The Roaring Antoinettes.

• Singer & Musician, Clever Hansel.

• Comedienne, Penny Ashton.

• With your host, Auckland’s Drag Darling, Anita Wigl’it!

Want to really impress your date (or your mate)? Be sure to purchase the best seats in the house with our VIP tickets! VIP tickets are sold in pairs, which includes two seats at either a cabaret table right up close to all the action or our big 8 seat booth. To tempt you further, we’ll throw in a house drink or bubbles to wash down your choice of meal from the specially crafted Cassette Nine menu. Not only that, you’ll receive exclusive VIP goody’s from our show sponsors!

Don’t forget to dress to impress - our fabulous Best Dressed Competitions are always a riot with amazing prizes to be won.

Our generous sponsors are:

• Stacey Rose - Fashion, Luxury & Lifestyle Illustrator.

• Delish Heels - Stunning, High Quality Women’s Footwear.

• Shaddix & Co. - Handmade Soaps & Bath Products.

• Just Call Me Cat - Boutique Illustration & Graphic Design.

STRICTLY R18.

#thebigtimersnz

© Scoop Media

