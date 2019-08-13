Alice Cooper announces two NZ shows in Feb 2020

Iconic shock rocker and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced he’s returning to New Zealand in February 2020 with his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show. Special guests with Alice Cooper on the New Zealand leg of this international tour will be Aussie rock stalwarts Airbourne along with MC50, featuring Wayne Kramer of the legendary MC5 with an all-star band performing MC5 classics.

Having shocked and delighted fans in equal measure for five decades, Alice Cooper’s new outlandish stage show incorporates a setting inside his Nightmare Castle, and features not only the return of FrankenAlice, but also the new Billion Dollar Baby. With a revamped setlist which includes not only the classic hits but some select deep album tracks and new music, New Zealand fans are in for a real treat when Alice Cooper takes to the stage in early 2020.

The tour, presented by TEG Live, comes to New Zealand for two shows, taking in Auckland’s The Trusts Arena on February 20, followed by Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on February 22.

Pre-sale tickets for “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Black” New Zealand tour will be available via Spark from 11am Thursday 15 August and My Ticketek from 11am Friday 16 August, before the general public on sale at 1.00pm Monday 19 August 2019 from Ticketek.

Alice Cooper and his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show is currently wowing crowds in North America until 16 August, followed by a 6-week UK European tour (31 August – 12 October), before returning to the United States for further dates (3 November – 30 November).

Known as one of the hardest working people in music, Alice Cooper also records and tours with The Hollywood Vampires with pals Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, while continuing his long-running nightly syndicated radio show "Nights With Alice Cooper," heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations, including New Zealand.

New music from Alice Cooper is also imminent, with the announcement of the September 13 release of mini-album “The Breadcrumbs” from (earMUSIC), a tribute to his Detroit rock origins, recorded in Detroit with Detroit musicians, featuring covers of classic Detroit-originated songs.

Special guests to Alice Cooper are Australian Rock ‘n’ Rollers, Airbourne. The loud and proud musicians have played around the globe and performed on the main stage at Download UK and co-headlined the Wacken Festival.

Joining them is Detroit’s proto-punk/hard rock band MC50, who will bring their ‘Kick Out The Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour” to New Zealand. Known as MC50 for the forthcoming "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour, the supergroup features MC5’s Wayne Kramer joined by guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi), bassist Doug Pinnick (King’s X), and frontman Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla).

ALICE COOPER

“OL’ BLACK EYES IS BACK“

NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2020

Thursday 20 February – Auckland, The Trusts Arena

Saturday 22 February – Christchurch, Horncastle Arena

ALICE COOPER FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

9.00am Wednesday 14 August – 9.00am Thursday 15 August

SPARK PRE-SALE

11.00am Thursday 15 August – 11.00am Monday 19 August

MY TICKETEK PRE-SALE

11.00am Friday 16 August – 11.00am Monday 19 August

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

1.00PM MONDAY 19 AUGUST 2019

www.ticketek.co.nz

© Scoop Media

