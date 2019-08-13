Tap into your Superpowers for Orchestra Wellington

You don't have to have X-ray vision to attend this month's Orchestra

Wellington family concert, but it'll help.

Following the footsteps of last year's sold out Te Vaka and Songs of

Moana, this year's annual family event will involve science,

superpowers and a mission to save the planet.

Orchestra Wellington’s Heroes and Villains concert on, Saturday 24th

August, at 2pm, at the Michael Fowler Centre, features the full

orchestra and has plenty of fun for kids dressed up as super heroes.

In Heroes and Villains, Mission Control is run by a zany head

scientist who is called the Galactic Guardian. The audience is swept

along to Mission Control to be part of the action.

“The mission is to protect the planet,” says renowned theatre and

opera director Jacqui Coats, who is the creative brain behind the

drama.

“The villain turns up to spoil the plans. His name is Count Oswald The

Second, or CO2 for short!.”

“Also keep an eye out for Captain Fantastic, the Mighty Sparkly

Unicorn and Red Raven.”

Along the way, the orchestra will play some fun traditional orchestral

favourites including music from Superman, the Avengers, the Lion King,

Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Tchaikovsky’s Sugar Plum Fairy and more.

Whether you're an Ice Princess, a Caped Crusader, or a Star-Lord from

a Galaxy far far away, this is an exciting, interactive family

experience not to be missed

“Please come dressed as your favourite super hero. Villains are also

welcome,” says Coats.

With tickets from $18 it’s a fun outing for the family to see

Orchestra Wellington.



