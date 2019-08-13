Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tap into your Superpowers for Orchestra Wellington

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

You don't have to have X-ray vision to attend this month's Orchestra
Wellington family concert, but it'll help.

Following the footsteps of last year's sold out Te Vaka and Songs of
Moana, this year's annual family event will involve science,
superpowers and a mission to save the planet.

Orchestra Wellington’s Heroes and Villains concert on, Saturday 24th
August, at 2pm, at the Michael Fowler Centre, features the full
orchestra and has plenty of fun for kids dressed up as super heroes.

In Heroes and Villains, Mission Control is run by a zany head
scientist who is called the Galactic Guardian. The audience is swept
along to Mission Control to be part of the action.

“The mission is to protect the planet,” says renowned theatre and
opera director Jacqui Coats, who is the creative brain behind the
drama.

“The villain turns up to spoil the plans. His name is Count Oswald The
Second, or CO2 for short!.”

“Also keep an eye out for Captain Fantastic, the Mighty Sparkly
Unicorn and Red Raven.”

Along the way, the orchestra will play some fun traditional orchestral
favourites including music from Superman, the Avengers, the Lion King,
Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Tchaikovsky’s Sugar Plum Fairy and more.

Whether you're an Ice Princess, a Caped Crusader, or a Star-Lord from
a Galaxy far far away, this is an exciting, interactive family
experience not to be missed

“Please come dressed as your favourite super hero. Villains are also
welcome,” says Coats.

With tickets from $18 it’s a fun outing for the family to see
Orchestra Wellington.

