Tap into your Superpowers for Orchestra Wellington
You don't have to have X-ray vision to attend this
month's Orchestra
Wellington family concert, but it'll help.
Following the footsteps of last year's sold out Te
Vaka and Songs of
Moana, this year's annual family event will involve science,
superpowers and a mission to save the planet.
Orchestra Wellington’s Heroes and Villains
concert on, Saturday 24th
August, at 2pm, at the Michael Fowler Centre, features the full
orchestra and has plenty of fun for kids dressed up as super heroes.
In Heroes and
Villains, Mission Control is run by a zany head
scientist who is called the Galactic Guardian. The audience is swept
along to Mission Control to be part of the action.
“The mission is to protect the planet,” says
renowned theatre and
opera director Jacqui Coats, who is the creative brain behind the
drama.
“The villain
turns up to spoil the plans. His name is Count Oswald
The
Second, or CO2 for short!.”
“Also keep an eye
out for Captain Fantastic, the Mighty Sparkly
Unicorn and Red Raven.”
Along the way, the orchestra will play some
fun traditional orchestral
favourites including music from Superman, the Avengers, the Lion King,
Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Tchaikovsky’s Sugar Plum Fairy and more.
Whether you're an Ice Princess, a Caped Crusader, or
a Star-Lord from
a Galaxy far far away, this is an exciting, interactive family
experience not to be missed
“Please come dressed as your favourite super
hero. Villains are also
welcome,” says Coats.
With
tickets from $18 it’s a fun outing for the family to
see
Orchestra Wellington.