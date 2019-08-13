Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Top Artists Take Stage for new Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Performing Arts Centre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday 13 August, 2019

Top Artists Take the Stage to Support new Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre

Professional performing artists from Kāpiti have gifted their time and talents to support the development of the new Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre in the inaugural Beat the Blues concert, which will be take place at The Waterfront Bar and Kitchen in Raumati Beach on Saturday September 7th.

Hosted by crowd favourite Fergus Aitken, the gig will showcase the Coast’s best talent in latin, funk, swing and the blues. Headline acts include the legendary Wayne Mason with Andrew & Kirsten London - a playful swing trio with devilishly clever lyrics; Paekākāriki reggae soul masters Tū Tilley and The FeÑa Latino Combo who bring an authentic tour d’force of rock, jazz and traditional spanish and brazilian sounds.

Andrew London said the group is delighted to be able to help out with fundraising efforts for the performing arts centre, which is under construction on Raumati Road.

“It's going to be an incredible asset for the whole region and will not only encourage national and international artists to perform here on the Coast, but more importantly, help to nurture young people into the performing arts generally,” said Mr London.

“Our hats are off to all the good people who have helped with this initiative and we're really thrilled to be part of the project,” he said.

Concert organiser Fiona Gunter-Firth said she is honoured to have such high calibre artists on board for the fundraiser, which will contribute to the final development phase.

“The fact that these top artists have agreed to support us shows how excited they all are about having a flagship centre for performing arts in Kāpiti,” said Ms Gunter-Firth.

“The line-up promises to be a great night's entertainment – the ideal way to catch up with friends, dust off your dancing shoes and say goodbye to winter while supporting the new centre,” she said.

Limited tickets are available at $30 plus booking fee from Eventfinder. The first performance begins at 7:30pm, and further support can be shown on the night via a raffle.

ENDS

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/beat-the-blues/raumati

For information on the centre, visit: https://kapitiartscentre.nz


