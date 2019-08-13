Help us shape support for sustainable careers in the arts

Help us shape the direction for supporting sustainable careers in the arts

We’re inviting public comment and feedback on our response to A Profile of Creative Professionals, the research seeking to better understand career sustainability in the arts and creative industries.

Last year Creative New Zealand and NZ On Air engaged research company Colmar Brunton to survey a range of creative professionals, aged 16 and over, who earned at least some income from their creative work, on aspects of their creative careers. We published the research in May this year.

Our two agencies have identified three joint priorities for future action:

1. Fair reward

2. Sustainability

3. Emerging creative professionals

As part of our ongoing engagement to address the findings, we’d like to hear your thoughts on the research and potential next steps in this area.

We’ve created a discussion document to continue the conversation about what the research findings mean, and how we can work with the Government, the arts sector and other stakeholders (including funders) to better effect sustainable careers for artists and arts practitioners.

Based on the research, we’ve developed six draft principles that we believe could contribute to sustainable careers for artists and arts practitioners:

• Artists and arts practitioners feel their creative practice is valued and regarded as ‘real work’

• Artists and arts practitioners are remunerated fairly for their work

• Artists and arts practitioners are well positioned to adopt a portfolio approach to achieving a sustainable career

• Artists and arts practitioners are prepared for a career in the arts and cultural sector

• Artists and arts practitioners can access support to grow and develop a sustainable career

• Artists and arts practitioners’ careers contribute positively to their wellbeing

We’re inviting feedback on whether we’ve got the principles right and what actions would be required to promote or embed them. We’re also interested in what further research would be useful to help explore issues raised by the research.

The feedback and views provided will help us develop policy in the area of sustainable careers, and inform future strategies and initiatives to grow a resilient arts sector in Aotearoa.

How to provide views and comment:

Read Sustainable Careers for Artists and Arts Practitioners: discussion document and then complete our online questionnaire.

The deadline for filling in the questionnaire is 10am 31 October 2019.

We will be hosting in-person forums where you can discuss the research and principles with us face-to-face. Dates will be announced shortly.

If you have any questions about this document or the questionnaire, or want to provide feedback to us directly, you can:

• Email: strategy@creativenz.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 CREATIVE (273 284)

• Post: Creative New Zealand

PO Box 3806

Wellington 6140

