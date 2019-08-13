Te Miha

‘Te Miha’, which fuses traditional classical music and kapa haka, will premiere in two central North Island cities this September, and is promised to be unforgettable.

In 2018 Orchestras Central Trust CEO Susan Trodden met with one-time Hamiltonian, composer Stephen Small to talk about possible collaborations.

As a result of numerous conversations, a world first concert combining Opus Orchestra with the sweet sounds of the rōpū haka, Te Mauri led by Rotorua’s Rikihana Kingi, and complemented by contemporary te Reo Māori pop group Kōtahi Te Wairua, whose lead singers Sharon Emirali and Gail Tipene are well-known performers at the Rotorua Lakeside concerts and for their work with ‘Operatunity’ touring around New Zealand.

Susan Trodden says the world premiere of Te Miha will be very memorable.

‘’This musical encounter will merge the sound of cultures which will collide in striking harmony and we promise an unforgettable experience,” she says.

‘Te Miha’ will be performed in two parts; with an initial modern exploration of the myth of Ranginui and Papatūānuku, while in the second setting - the audience will be treated to the Latin Mass incorporating the Reo Maori translation (known as Te Miha) as commissioned by the Pope. The result is an arrangement of heritage classical music works that allows the orchestra to engage with cultural traditions. It also brings together arrangements such as the Credo movement, a setting of the Latin text with the Schubert Impromptu hidden in it.

“Lovers of traditional classical music will be just at home at this concert as those who enjoy the new and different’’ says CEO Susan Trodden. The original score has been commissioned by Orchestras Central and written by Stephen Small who will also be guest Music Director for the entire project.

“A key aspect of the 'portability' of the Mass will be the potential for songs of local iwi to feature within its form,” says Small. “There is even potential in the future to develop this in other languages and further grow connections with other cultures,” he says.

The concert is presented with generous support from Rotorua Energy Trust and Creative New Zealand, and is also being promoted as part of Aronui Arts Festival in Rotorua.

WHAT: ‘TE MIHA’

WHO: OPUS ORCHESTRA, KOTAHI TE WAIRUA, TE MAURI KAPA HAKA

WHEN: World premiere - 7.30 PM SATURDAY 7 SEPTEMBER Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, Hamilton

Second performance 2 PM SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER Destiny Theatre, Rotorua

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION: WWW.ORCHESTRAS.ORG.NZ



ends

© Scoop Media

