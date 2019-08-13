Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

GANG OF FOUR Australian and New Zealand Tour

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

One of the most influential and groundbreaking bands to rise from the British punk scene in the late '70s was GANG OF FOUR. To Celebrate the 40th Anniversary since the release of their debut album Entertainment! they will play the album in full + other Hits; I Love a Man in Uniform, What We All Want, Paralysed, To Hell With Poverty and more!


GANG OF FOUR’s Entertainment! may have been a sarcastic title, but it wasn’t entirely inaccurate. The album is caustic and bursting with disgust for unethical capitalism, opportunist politicians, and consumer society, among other things, but it’s also crafted with amazing pop sensibility— it is also remarkably danceable. The album was chock full of stone-cold classics Damaged Goods, Naturals Not In It (used during the title sequence of the Marie Antoinette), Not Great Men, Anthrax and Ether. It also featured At Home He's a Tourist which was banned by the BBC when released as a single due to a lyrical reference to condoms. The band were asked to perform the song on Top of the Pops. However, when the show's producers heard the line "And the rubbers you hide in your top left pocket" they asked the group to change the word rubbers to rubbish for fear of causing offence. The band refused and the appearance was cancelled…

When they finished the album and played it to their record company, EMI mystified asked “Is this the demo?” to which the band said, “No. It’s the album”. EMI left it as it was and it was put out without any polishing.

As with any boundary breaking record, Entertainment! has subsequently been the source of a continual stream of copies and copies of copies, but even as the imitations continue, GANG OF FOUR’S debut remains singular, a powerful call to arms and out of apathy Entertainment! was named…
5th Greatest Punk Album of All Time (Rolling Stone)
8th Best Album of the 1970s (Pitchfork)


Kurt Cobain (listed Entertainment! as 13th on his Top 50 Favourite Albums in his journal.

Michael Hutchence cited GANG OF FOUR as a major influence on INXS (Anthrax was used in Richard Lowenstein’s movie Dogs in Space which featured Michael Hutchence). They were also influential on the likes Fugazi, Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand. Join GANG OF FOUR as they Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the album that kick started it all and changed the musical landscape, Entertainment!

GANG OF FOUR are one of the most influential bands in punk history’
- Mancunion

GANG OF FOUR are glorious. They sound enormous. They are thrilling. They are exciting and have a whiff of danger and revolution about them” - Louder Than War


GANG OF FOUR Australian and New Zealand November 2019 Tour Dates
Saturday November 2nd PERTH Rosemount
Tuesday 5th November ADELAIDE Lion Arts Factory
Thursday 7th November BRISBANE The Zoo
Friday 8th November SYDNEY Manning Bar
Saturday 9th November MELBOURNE Croxton
Tuesday 12th November AUCKLAND Tuning Fork
Wednesday 13th November WELLINGTON San Fran

Tickets: On sale now:
From: https://metropolistouring.com/tours/gang-of-four/
NZ Tickets: https://metropolistouring.com/tours/gang-of-four-nz-2019/

Find more from Nuclear Blast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant.

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

"New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere."

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other.

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year's Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie.

