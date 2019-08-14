Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sheehan ready to fight for title at Coromandel

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: Sheehans Motorsport

Queenstown’s Mike Sheehan will come out swinging at the penultimate round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, the Dayle ITM Goldrush Rally Coromandel, this weekend.

Sheehan made an almost perfect start to the season, opening with a win and a second place. A thumb injury slowed progress at the next round in Canterbury, while a freak mechanical failure saw a non-finish at the most recent round, South Canterbury. With all that added up in points land, Sheehan is an equal leader of the NZRC category 2 two-wheel drive class.

With rival Robbie Stokes having set the pace this season, Sheehan promises some changes to both the Truck Moves Ford Fiesta R2 and his driving thanks to mentor and driver trainer, David Holder.

The Whitianga-based event was the first North Island event Sheehan contested last year and was also the first rally he and co-driver Glenn Goldring competed in.

"Coromandel is one event we have competed in in 2018, so it’ll be nice to repeat a rally with some familiar stages,” says Sheehan.

“I’m determined to up our game after 2 frustrating rounds thanks to a broken thumb and a mechanical DNF in Canterbury and South Canterbury respectively. With two rounds remaining and a good chance to grab a New Zealand title in our debut year, we will be pushing hard straight out of the blocks in Coromandel. Its gloves off time!"

The Dayle ITM Goldrush Rally Coromandel kicks off with a ceremonial start on Friday night at 6pm in Whitianga’s Albert Street. The following day sees eight special stages around the Coromandel Peninsula totalling 126 kilometres.


