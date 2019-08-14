Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Going Global Presents 2019 line-up announcement!

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Independent Music NZ share the incredible line-up performing at this year's Going Global Presents - an artist showcase following the two-day Going Global Music Summit which invites over 20 international speakers to share their experience and expertise. Going Global Presents gives Aotearoa's most talented, inspiring artists the chance to represent New Zealand's abundant music scene to international industry experts all the while welcoming the general public to enjoy for themselves!

ALAE * DAFFODILS * EMILY FAIRLIGHT
FOLEY * IMUGI * JACK BERRY
JESSB * MOUSEY * PAIGE
RAIZA BIZA * SOAKED OATS * TROY KINGI


Follow the Going Global Presents 2019 playlist here!


In 2017 and 2018 the events sold out, and Going Global showcases have been instrumental in the discovery of some of New Zealand's biggest success stories over the past nine years. Previous artists include; Aldous Harding, Tami Neilson, Tiny Ruins, Soaked Oats, Sachi, Holy Arrowsmith, Fazerdaze and Nadia Reid.

Going Global Presents will be held in some of Auckland's most treasured venues inside ever-evolving St Kevin's Arcade, K' Road: Whammy, Whammy Backroom and Wine Cellar. Tickets at Undertheradar and it's not too late to grab a ticket to the Going Global Music Summit, grab your pass here!

