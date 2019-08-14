Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust funding round now open

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

14 August 2019

Members of the public are invited to apply to the current funding round of the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust.

The Trust chairman, Mr Kai Luey, encourages people to make applications for proposals that support the aims of the Trust.

The Trust funds activities that promote the preservation and awareness of Chinese New Zealand history and contributions of early Chinese settlers, as well as projects that provide tangible support for Chinese New Zealanders’ history, language and culture.

The Trust distributes up to $200,000 in grants to organisations and individuals through two funding rounds each year.

Recent funding from the Trust has supported commissioned works from selected writers and researchers to produce histories of New Zealand’s Chinese fruit shops, laundries, churches and merchants.

To apply for funding, or to learn more about the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust and its work, please visit the Community Matters website: www.communitymatters.govt.nz or phone 0800 824 824.

Applications for funding close on 25 September 2019.

ends


