Plus1 & 95bFM present: Joan As Policewoman NZ tour

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: The Label

Extraordinary New York musician Joan As Police Woman (Joan Wasser) will perform three solo concerts in New Zealand this October, coinciding with this year’s release of her career-retrospective Joanthology.

Plus1 and 95bFM proudly present Joan As Police Woman live in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland this October 23 - 25.

On this New Zealand tour, fans can look forward to hearing live much of the material off JOANTHOLOGY, her first-ever career retrospective. This deluxe triple CD set spans the first 15 years of Joan’s remarkable musical output and includes new, rare and unreleased material alongside more than thirty of her most loved songs.

“Countless acts have pondered love’s mysteries but few have surpassed Wasser in exploring its mystique.” - David Bennum, The Metro, UK


For this rare solo incarnation, Joan strips her sound down to its true essence, performing her songbook on piano and guitar. This intimate solo concert format is something music fans have longed to hear. See below for ticket information.

JOANTHOLOGY SOLO TOUR

New Zealand Tour


October 23 - Meow, Wellington Tickets here

October 24 - Blue Smoke, Christchurch Tickets here

October 25 - Tuning Fork, Auckland Tickets here *


Wellington & Christchurch on sale Thursday, August 15th 9 am
* Auckland on sale Friday, August 16th 9 am
For more information about the New Zealand tour, see Plus1.co.nz and joanaspolicewoman.com


ALSO:

