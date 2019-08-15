DEVILSKIN announce a killer line up for their ONWARD Tour

DEVILSKIN today announce a killer line up for their October ONWARD tour. New Zealand band LIKE A STORM will be special guests alongside Napier band BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER who will open the shows this October.

LIKE A STORM are the highest charting New Zealand hard rock band in American radio history. Both of LIKE A STORM’S two studio albums, "Catacombs" and "Awaken the Fire", debuted in the Billboard 200. The New Zealand group shovel raw emotion into an engine of airtight polyrhythmic riffage, cinematic electronics, and primal didgeridoo.

"We were so stoked and honoured when DEVILSKIN invited us to join them for their epic 10-year Anniversary Tour of New Zealand," says Kent Brooks, "As DEVILSKIN have become synonymous with the very forefront of Kiwi heavy music. Over the years we've become good mates with the band, hanging out with them at Festivals like Download UK. They're such great people and a killer, world-class live act! We've seen how insane their live shows are back home and can't wait to be a part of it! We've toured all around the world twice this year sharing the stage with Godsmack, Alter Bridge, Disturbed, Halestorm, Guns n Roses but in a way we're most excited about coming home! These shows are going to be off the hook!"

“Like A Storm are one of the hardest working bands out there, they are always touring, and they’ve been ripping up stages, and the charts, in the US and all around the world.” DEVILSKIN spokesman Paul Martin says. “We’ve become good friends with the guys, catching up with them now and again on the road and we are really happy they’ll be joining our tenth birthday celebration, the ONWARD tour. A real class act and wonderful humans who are owning it on the big stages, they’ve been itching to come back to their homeland to play and we know they’ll put on a hell of a show.”

Opening act BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER take influence from legendary acts such as Alice in Chains and Guns n' Roses and mixing in their own style – BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER has a fresh and hard-hitting, hard rock sound. Determined to make an impact from the beginning, BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER has been working with producer Michael Wagener on their first EP recorded in Nashville, USA. Michael has been credited with 100 Million sales and responsible for the incredible sound of bands such as Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Skid Row and Alice Cooper.

“We are really excited to have Black Smoke Trigger opening the shows on this tour. Charlie and the guys have a fantastic work ethic, total commitment to their music and a ton of determination. They won’t be holding back at all, they’ve just got in from Nashville and they’re ready to rip it up. This tour is going to be one big party and we know the crowd are going to get an absolutely awesome night out at every single show.” DEVILSKIN band member Paul Martin states.

General and VIP Tickets available for all gigs through Eventfinda, excluding The Town Hall in Christchurch which is via Ticketek and the Powerstation in Auckland which can be purchased via AAA Ticketing.

Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2019/onward-decade-of-devilskin

Ticketek (Christchurch)

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=DEVILSKN19

AAA Ticketing (Auckland)

https://aaaticketing.co.nz/event/7e050f85cd7320fadb15dd577d3a0254

DEVILSKIN ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ROAD & SPORT MOTORCYCLES HARLEY – DAVIDSON

DEVILSKIN are also excited to announce they are entering in a partnership with local Waikato business ROAD AND SPORT MOTORCYCLES, HARLEY-DAVIDSON. Providing Paul and Nail with a couple of Harley-Davidsons’ personally customised just for Devilskin and kitting Paul, Nail, Jennie and Nic out from head to toe in Harley-Davidson gear.

DEVILSKIN spokesman Paul Martin states, “Road and Sport Harley-Davidson are a family run business based on passion, loyalty and the commitment to their customers. To say that we are over the moon to be associated with them is an understatement. I inherited a love of motorcycles from my Dad when I was very young. The enjoyment and satisfaction I get from riding is just as vital to me as music is. To be able to work on a custom build with the amazing crew at the Southern Hemispheres' leading Harley-Davidson dealership, is such an honour.”

Chris Ronke General Manager Road and Sport states, “We see this as a long-term relationship with the band and believe that Devilskin are the perfect fit for Road and Sport and the Harley-Davidson brand. Over the years Road and Sport Motorcycles has stood out as the pinnacle of motorcycling in Hamilton and have always looked to support local talent and local businesses, with a showroom full of every model of Harley-Davidson designed to suit from the beginner learner licence rider right through to the experienced rider who always had a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on their bucket list.”



For further Devilskin information visit: www.facebook.com/DevilskinNZ or www.Devilskin.co.nz



