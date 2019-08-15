Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Campbell returns to happy hunting ground

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: Campbell Rally Sport


Tauranga’s Phil Campbell returns to a happy hunting ground for the Dayle ITM Goldrush Rally Coromandel this weekend for the penultimate round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.

The Whitianga-based event was the scene of Campbell’s first NZRC round win back in 2014 and since then he has also recorded a second place in 2015 and just missed the podium with fourth in 2017.

A challenging 2019 season started with a podium finish but a pair of did-not finishes see Campbell in sixth, although still with the opportunity to get amongst the top three with a couple of strong results to finish the season.

The Campbell Rally Sport team have made good use of the almost two-month break between events to check over The Roofing Store Ford Fiesta AP4, including a full gearbox rebuild after retiring from the latest South Canterbury round.

“I’m really looking forward to Coromandel, obviously it holds some pretty special memories for us with the first round win,” says Campbell. “This year has been really up and down, we’ve finished two rallies and we’ve been third and fourth, so if we can have a couple of strong finishes we should end up close to the top three.”

The Dayle ITM Goldrush Rally Coromandel kicks off with a ceremonial start on Friday night at 6pm in Whitianga’s Albert Street. The following day sees eight special stages around the Coromandel Peninsula totalling 126 kilometres.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Campbell Rally Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 