Ngāpuhi waiata session comes to Tāmaki Makaurau

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: NgaPuhi Festival

This week Ngāpuhi ki Tamaki make final preparations for the Ngāpuhi Waiata session to be held next Saturday at Alfriston College.

“We see this as something important for all generations and all Ngāpuhi living in Tamaki Makaurau – we want to know that our people are strong in tikanga and provide a platform for whanaungatanga” Mahera Maihi, organiser from Ngāpuhi ki Tamaki stated.

“This is whanaungatanga and this is a way to gather Ngāpuhi here in Auckland. There are over 60,000 Ngāpuhi living in Auckland and that should be visible to the city. We have a way about us that is specifically us, but we need to protect our Ngāpuhitanga and one way to do that is to provide opportunity for our people to be confident in knowing who they are”.

“We are responding to the call of what Ngāpuhi here are asking for - waiata are special, they carry our stories and our history – but there is more which we are co-designing with Ngāpuhi in Auckland later this year. Our people have dreams and this is a small part of the bigger picture we’re a part of” – Tasha Hohaia from Ngāpuhi ki Tamaki noted.

“We have had an overwhelming response with over 400 RSVPs and the interest is growing daily. Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu is truly showing itself” – Ms Maihi noted.

“It has been a privilege to organise this with the many talented people we have in our Iwi. With four facilitators and ten māpū whakahaere, the whanau-friendly event is certain to be a successful event and provides a space for Ngāpuhi to thrive as Ngāpuhi”.

The Ngāpuhi Ki Tamaki Facebook page has received over 421 RSVPs.

Ngāpuhi E recently provided for a successful session in Te Tai Tokerau.

The event is Saturday 24 August 9am-5pm at the Alfriston College Hall in South Auckland.

ends

