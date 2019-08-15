Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stagecraft Theatre Presents Bare – a Pop Opera

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Stagecraft


Stagecraft Theatre presents provocative musical, Bare – A Pop Opera, written by Jon Hartmere and Damon Intrabartolo, from 28 August to 7 September. With topical themes, a rich vibrant score that draws on many styles of contemporary music, and a stellar cast, this is a must-see production.

Set in a Catholic boarding school, Bare follows a group of high school seniors as they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be. The story is about Peter, a sensitive nice guy and his secret boyfriend Jason, the popular golden boy, who is terrified of being outed and is dealing with popular girl Ivy who wants him, their classmate Matt who wants Ivy, and his unappreciated twin sister Nadia. The school’s production of Romeo and Juliet creates the context for what unfolds and provides an interesting juxtaposition of the respective star-crossed lovers.

Director Aaron Blackledge says Bare canvasses many mature themes including drug use, teen pregnancy, sexuality, body image, bullying, suicide and religious tolerance of homosexuality, so it’s not for the fainthearted.

Bare will appeal to anyone who cares about social issues affecting young people or who wants to enjoy a rocky, modern musical that’s a bit different to what most people would consider to be musical theatre and shakes things up with songs like ‘Plain Jane, Fat Ass’, ‘Birthday Bitch’, and ‘God Don’t Make No Trash’.

“The appeal of this show is reflected by the calibre of our cast, including accomplished performers who will be known to Wellington audiences and some exciting new talent. Each and every person in the cast brings something special to the show and it’s a joy to give them all a moment to shine,” said Aaron.

Joining Aaron in the creative direction of the show is Musical Director (MD), Jo Hodgson, who is also a distinguished choral singer, well-known Wellington musical theatre performer, and music/singing teacher; Assistant MD, Jono Weston, who was MD for Kauri Theatre’s inaugural show, Bad Girls, last year; and choreographer Katty Lau, a seasoned dancer and show choreographer who most recently worked on Footlights’ If/Then and PLT’s Joseph the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Bare runs from Wednesday 28 August to Saturday 7 September (excluding Monday 2 September, and production times vary) at the Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee Street, Wellington.

To book tickets, go to iTicket and search for ‘Bare’. Standard ticket prices are $35 waged, $30 unwaged, and $25 for school students. A special price of two tickets for $45 is available on Thursday 29 August, and of $20 per ticket for all students (both school and tertiary, with valid student ID) on Friday 30 August – be in quick for these special promotions as these shows are expected to sell-out fast.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Stagecraft on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 