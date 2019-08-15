Stagecraft Theatre Presents Bare – a Pop Opera



Stagecraft Theatre presents provocative musical, Bare – A Pop Opera, written by Jon Hartmere and Damon Intrabartolo, from 28 August to 7 September. With topical themes, a rich vibrant score that draws on many styles of contemporary music, and a stellar cast, this is a must-see production.

Set in a Catholic boarding school, Bare follows a group of high school seniors as they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be. The story is about Peter, a sensitive nice guy and his secret boyfriend Jason, the popular golden boy, who is terrified of being outed and is dealing with popular girl Ivy who wants him, their classmate Matt who wants Ivy, and his unappreciated twin sister Nadia. The school’s production of Romeo and Juliet creates the context for what unfolds and provides an interesting juxtaposition of the respective star-crossed lovers.

Director Aaron Blackledge says Bare canvasses many mature themes including drug use, teen pregnancy, sexuality, body image, bullying, suicide and religious tolerance of homosexuality, so it’s not for the fainthearted.

“Bare will appeal to anyone who cares about social issues affecting young people or who wants to enjoy a rocky, modern musical that’s a bit different to what most people would consider to be musical theatre and shakes things up with songs like ‘Plain Jane, Fat Ass’, ‘Birthday Bitch’, and ‘God Don’t Make No Trash’.

“The appeal of this show is reflected by the calibre of our cast, including accomplished performers who will be known to Wellington audiences and some exciting new talent. Each and every person in the cast brings something special to the show and it’s a joy to give them all a moment to shine,” said Aaron.

Joining Aaron in the creative direction of the show is Musical Director (MD), Jo Hodgson, who is also a distinguished choral singer, well-known Wellington musical theatre performer, and music/singing teacher; Assistant MD, Jono Weston, who was MD for Kauri Theatre’s inaugural show, Bad Girls, last year; and choreographer Katty Lau, a seasoned dancer and show choreographer who most recently worked on Footlights’ If/Then and PLT’s Joseph the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Bare runs from Wednesday 28 August to Saturday 7 September (excluding Monday 2 September, and production times vary) at the Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee Street, Wellington.

To book tickets, go to iTicket and search for ‘Bare’. Standard ticket prices are $35 waged, $30 unwaged, and $25 for school students. A special price of two tickets for $45 is available on Thursday 29 August, and of $20 per ticket for all students (both school and tertiary, with valid student ID) on Friday 30 August – be in quick for these special promotions as these shows are expected to sell-out fast.

