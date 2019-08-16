Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Climb Forrest Climb – Kiwi named world’s top climber

Friday, 16 August 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Husqvarna


New Zealand’s national tree climber, Husqvarna Brand Ambassador and H-team member Scott Forrest, has been crowned the International Tree Climbing Champion (ITCC) for the fourth time.

The competition was held in Knoxville, Tennessee over the weekend with 85 competitors from around the globe. Scott took out the coveted men’s title, and New Zealand also won the Chapter title as both Scott and fellow New Zealander Stephanie Dryfhout received the highest combined scores.

“It is a great achievement, this was my 10th time competing at the ITCCs and I previously held the title in 2011, 2012 and 2013,” says Scott.

All competitors compete in a series of preliminary events before the top climbers complete the master’s challenge which is judged on a combination of speed and skill with a rope and harness.

Another Husqvarna H-team member, Josephine Hedger, from the UK won the women’s division.

According to the New Zealand Arboriculture Association (NZARB), New Zealand has seen an increase in the sport of tree climbing and is globally leading the way in competitions and techniques. Scott has won the National New Zealand title five times - in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2018.

Scott says anyone interested in competing should go for it and he encourages kids to get amongst it.

If you want to get closer to the action, head along to the NZARB Husqvarna National Tree Climbing Championships to be held on 15 and 16 November at the Napier Conference Centre.

