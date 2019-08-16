Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way Girls Rock! Stage lineup announced

Friday, 16 August 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: The Others Way

August 16, 2019: With just 15 days to go until Tāmaki Makaurau’s beloved independent music festival kicks off, The Others Way is proud to share the schedule for the Girls Rock! Stage!

Now in its second year, Girls Rock! Aotearoa will bring the magic to Pitt Street Sunday School this August 30th, with a safe and inclusive all ages event.

With nice and early performances from Jen Cloher, Moon Children, Mermaidens, BEING., Ragaire, Black Roses, Edie VC (solo set) and B_tchmagic (Girls Rock! mentors Nicole Gaffney, Billie Rogers and Xanthe Brookes), come and celebrate the future of music in performances not to be missed!

Stage Schedule:
5.00pm - Doors open
5.30pm - Jen Cloher
6.15pm - Moon Children
6.45pm - Mermaidens
7.30pm - Ragaire
8.00pm - BEING.
8.45pm - Black Roses
9.15pm - Edie VC (solo)
9.45pm - B_tchmagic

Tickets for Girls Rock! Stage are on sale now from Undertheradar - BUY yours here! Note: This is an all ages, completely alcohol-free event.

Girls Rock! Stage
5pm - 10pm, Friday 30 August
Pitt Street Sunday School, 78 Pitt Street, Auckland Central

