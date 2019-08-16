Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Latin American and Spain Film Festival will travel around NZ

Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Latin America and Spain Film Festival


The 2019 Edition of the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival officially opens in Wellington on September 5th, celebrating the strong ties and relationships between New Zealand and the participating nations.

The film festival brings together 10 nations (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, Spain) with Brazil taking the role of this year’s host. Countries without a permanent embassy in Wellington, are involved through their relevant diplomatic missions in Canberra.

This is a free and non-profit cultural event that will be running this year from September to November in eleven different cities: Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Kapiti Coast, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Waiheke Island, Wellington and Whanganui. As every year, this event has the support of our sponsors and local communities, including a number of Latin American & Spanish groups, which put great effort and enthusiasm in making this a successful event.

A specially selected collection of films in a variety of categories will be presented, with the main goal of bringing New Zealand’s audience closer to the history, culture and social developments of Latin America and Spain, through the work of each country’s fascinating local film industry.

LASFF’s organizing committee invites everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand to enjoy this opportunity and to take a step towards Latin America and Spain. We are confident that the next stage could hopefully be visiting one or more of that group of nations with very diverse and rich cultures.

Full details about the LASFF can be found at https://lasffnz.co.nz/ and www.facebook.com/LASFFNEWZEALAND


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Latin America and Spain Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 