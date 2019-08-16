Latin American and Spain Film Festival will travel around NZ



The 2019 Edition of the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival officially opens in Wellington on September 5th, celebrating the strong ties and relationships between New Zealand and the participating nations.

The film festival brings together 10 nations (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, Spain) with Brazil taking the role of this year’s host. Countries without a permanent embassy in Wellington, are involved through their relevant diplomatic missions in Canberra.

This is a free and non-profit cultural event that will be running this year from September to November in eleven different cities: Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Kapiti Coast, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Waiheke Island, Wellington and Whanganui. As every year, this event has the support of our sponsors and local communities, including a number of Latin American & Spanish groups, which put great effort and enthusiasm in making this a successful event.

A specially selected collection of films in a variety of categories will be presented, with the main goal of bringing New Zealand’s audience closer to the history, culture and social developments of Latin America and Spain, through the work of each country’s fascinating local film industry.

LASFF’s organizing committee invites everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand to enjoy this opportunity and to take a step towards Latin America and Spain. We are confident that the next stage could hopefully be visiting one or more of that group of nations with very diverse and rich cultures.

Full details about the LASFF can be found at https://lasffnz.co.nz/ and www.facebook.com/LASFFNEWZEALAND





